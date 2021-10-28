Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Cardinals Pregame Notebook: Maxx Williams Watching in Style

    The Cardinals will have receiver DeAndre Hopkins to face a banged up Packers secondary Thursday night.
    Author:

    The undefeated Arizona Cardinals take on the 6-1 Green Bay Packers Thursday night in prime time.

    Injured tight end Maxx Williams has a familiar setup to watch his team.

    Williams' outfit and posture make fun of head coach Kliff Kingsbury's get-up during the 2020 NFL Draft. 

    Kliff Kingsbury in his home.

    Williams' background does not quite compare, though.

    Hopkins status 

    Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was ruled questionable for Thursday night, but is active. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Hopkins is "expected to play barring any pregame setbacks."

    The receiver is dealing with a hamstring issue, but as fellow target A.J. Green said this year, "Hop don't miss games."

    Packers lead receiver Davante Adams will be out as he reportedly did not clear protocols in time. 

    Receiver Allen Lazard is an unvaccinated high-risk close contact scratch for Thursday. 

    Preston Smith

    Green Bay outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) will play Thursday after being listed as questionable Wednesday.

    Smith is tied for second on the Packers in quarterback hits with six and he has two sacks. 

    Key figures

    Green has excelled when facing one-on-ones this year. 

    Green Bay has a beat-up secondary with top cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King out. King is inactive, while Alexander is on reserve/injured.

    The Packers have allowed the third-fewest 20-yard receptions through seven weeks, but they have been burned on 40-plus plays five times. 

    Without Adams or Lazard, the Packers may need to rely on the ground game. When they have to throw, running back Aaron Jones is still a threat. 

    He is a smaller back, but capable of busting out big runs and making plays as a receiver. 

    He is second to Adams in receiving yards this year on the team. 

    Roof

    The roof at State Farm Stadium is open for this game. Temperatures at game time are set to be in the mid-80s, but the weather will cool as the game progresses. 

