Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Turning Point in Loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals had a second-half lead in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but they failed to build on it.

The Arizona Cardinals' stronghold over the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter of Sunday's 38-30 loss was short-lived.

The Cardinals had a miserable first half after a scoring defensive touchdown on the second play of the game. They trailed 17-10 and gained 88 yards of offense.

However, Arizona put together its longest drive of the game to start the second half, which went for 87 yards on six plays.

Running back James Conner finished it with a 20-yard catch and run.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by safety Jalen Thompson on the ensuing possession after facing pressure from linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Jordan Hicks.

Thompson returned the takeaway to the Seattle 1-yard line, and Conner punched it in two plays later.

The Cardinals, despite the poor offensive start, were leading 24-17 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

The defense then forced a punt after six plays, and this is where quarterback Kyler Murray believes the game flipped.

The Cardinals went three-and-out after Conner gained nine yards on first down and gave the ball right back.

“It was 24-17 and we went three-and-out," Murray answered to a question about the turning point. "That was tough.”

The Seahawks scored touchdowns on three straight possessions after that, and Arizona settled for two field goals.

The crowd was getting into the game, the Cardinals seemed to be on a dominant complementary run that they've gone on many times this year.

But this team has also played plenty of games with uplifting stretches followed by a snowball of mishaps and lost chances. That's what happened on Sunday.

The offense gained only 4.2 yards per play in Week 18 and did not have a drive anywhere close to the efficiency of that first one after the break.

Six penalties, five sacks and two missed chances in the red zone late in the game held them back.

"Everyone's 0-0 right now, and we've got to focus on improving, focus on how we can get better from this week to next week, be better in the red zone on offense and not as many penalties," tight end Zach Ertz said postgame.

The defense allowed nine 20-yard-plus plays and gave up a dagger 62-yard touchdown run to running back Rashaad Penny with just over four minutes left.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame, the Cardinals were outplayed and out-coached by a team that looked like it wanted the win more.

There were dozens of areas and plays that cost Arizona a division crown, which was on the table had the Cardinals won since the Rams lost to San Francisco.

But there was a six-minute stretch that looked like Arizona was going to pull through.

“For me personally, frustrated," Murray said was his feeling after the game. "The mood of the team, I think everyone realizes it’s a new season, really nothing in the past matters at this point, I think that’s the focus. You have to go 1–0, it’s one and done if you don’t win and I think the guys understand that. But, obviously after losing, it’s definitely frustrating.”

The Cardinals will take on the Rams in the playoffs next week at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on Monday, Jan. 17.