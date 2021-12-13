Cardinals and Rams Will Make Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football

Will any of the Cardinals designated for return from reserve/injured be activated today? Rams placed RT Rob Havenstein on reserve/COVID-19.

The Cardinals and Rams are dealing with roster decisions that have to be made on two levels for Monday night’s game. They are all “game-day” decisions, not “game-time” decisions, which is the way most coaches like to describe them.

The inactive list choices are all made no later than 90 minutes before the actual game time. For Monday, that means they will be distributed shortly after 4:45 Arizona time.

Other roster decisions normally have to be reported to the league by 2 pm Arizona time on Saturday, the day before Sunday games.

However, for Monday and Thursday games, transactions can be reported by 2 pm on game day.

Those moves can be activations from reserve/injured, designated for return (DFR), signings from the practice squad, as well as standard elevations or COVID-19 replacements from the practice squad.

So, by 2 pm today, the Cardinals will have to decide whether to activate any of the four players currently on DFR: running back Chase Edmonds, long snapper Aaron Brewer, nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and safety Charles Washington, while also deciding who will be brought up from the practice squad.

On Tuesday, linebacker Joe Walker was named as a COVID-19 replacement. That was unusual for it to happen that early in the week, especially considering that running back Jonathan Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID two days later and he was the only player on that list.

With defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs) declared out Saturday, it is possible Josh Mauro will be elevated from the practice squad if the team elects to have six defensive linemen active. However, Lawrence could be the sixth if he is activated from DFR.

A decision on whether left guard Justin Pugh (calf) will be active will be made by 4:45. If any of the DFR players are activated, it makes sense they would be active for the game.

Meanwhile, reports circulated Sunday that Rams starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon were placed on reserve/COVID-19. Those moves will become official at 2 pm Monday. Deayon had been added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable with an illness.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on the COVID list Saturday. With Henderson out, Sony Michel will be counted on in the running game. Mekhi Sargent is the only other running back currently on the active roster, while Javian Hawkins is on the practice squad.

In addition, center Brian Allen was labeled doubtful because of a knee injury. If he doesn’t play, Coleman Shelton is expected to be the starter, while Joe Noteboom is the likely replacement for Havenstein.