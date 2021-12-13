Cardinals and Rams Will Make Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ahead of Monday Night Football, Cardinals and Rams Will Make Roster Moves

    Will any of the Cardinals designated for return from reserve/injured be activated today? Rams placed RT Rob Havenstein on reserve/COVID-19.
    Author:

    The Cardinals and Rams are dealing with roster decisions that have to be made on two levels for Monday night’s game. They are all “game-day” decisions, not “game-time” decisions, which is the way most coaches like to describe them.

    The inactive list choices are all made no later than 90 minutes before the actual game time. For Monday, that means they will be distributed shortly after 4:45 Arizona time.

    Other roster decisions normally have to be reported to the league by 2 pm Arizona time on Saturday, the day before Sunday games.

    However, for Monday and Thursday games, transactions can be reported by 2 pm on game day.

    Those moves can be activations from reserve/injured, designated for return (DFR), signings from the practice squad, as well as standard elevations or COVID-19 replacements from the practice squad.

    So, by 2 pm today, the Cardinals will have to decide whether to activate any of the four players currently on DFR: running back Chase Edmonds, long snapper Aaron Brewer, nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and safety Charles Washington, while also deciding who will be brought up from the practice squad.

    Read More

    © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    On Tuesday, linebacker Joe Walker was named as a COVID-19 replacement. That was unusual for it to happen that early in the week, especially considering that running back Jonathan Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID two days later and he was the only player on that list.

    With defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs) declared out Saturday, it is possible Josh Mauro will be elevated from the practice squad if the team elects to have six defensive linemen active. However, Lawrence could be the sixth if he is activated from DFR.

    A decision on whether left guard Justin Pugh (calf) will be active will be made by 4:45. If any of the DFR players are activated, it makes sense they would be active for the game.

    Meanwhile, reports circulated Sunday that Rams starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon were placed on reserve/COVID-19. Those moves will become official at 2 pm Monday. Deayon had been added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable with an illness.

    Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on the COVID list Saturday. With Henderson out, Sony Michel will be counted on in the running game. Mekhi Sargent is the only other running back currently on the active roster, while Javian Hawkins is on the practice squad.

    In addition, center Brian Allen was labeled doubtful because of a knee injury. If he doesn’t play, Coleman Shelton is expected to be the starter, while Joe Noteboom is the likely replacement for Havenstein.

    Cardinals line
    Game Day

    Cardinals and Rams Will Make Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football

    1 minute ago
    A general view of a Arizona Cardinals helmet on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Marcus Robertson Won’t Coach Monday

    13 hours ago
    Photo courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals
    News

    Arizona Cardinals: A Look at My Cause, My Cleats

    22 hours ago
    © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Budda Baker Welcomes Baby Girl

    Dec 12, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals: Limited Injury Report Ahead of Monday Night

    Dec 11, 2021
    © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Preview: Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Spot with Win Over Rams

    Dec 11, 2021
    © Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kliff Kingsbury: Man of Superstition

    Dec 11, 2021
    © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chase Edmonds a Game-Day Decision: Cardinals Saturday Practice Notebook

    Dec 11, 2021