Cardinals Run Near Perfect Opening Drive Against Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals ran a 16-play first drive to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Cardinals keeping quarterback Kyler Murray inactive for the third straight game, their blueprint to win with backup Colt McCoy likely needs to look similar to Arizona‘s Week 9 victory in San Francisco.

In that game, McCoy got the ball out quickly, Arizona was able to get the run game going and efficiently move the ball down the field.

The Cardinals' opening drive Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks was just that.

The Cardinals ran 16 plays for 82 yards on their first series which resulted in a touchdown.

McCoy shoveled The ball to tight end Zach Ertz to finish the job.

Arizona kept the ball for 9:27, which was longer than their time of possession in the entire first half of last week's loss against the Carolina Panthers (9:18). The Cardinals utilized the run game with James Conner and Eno Benjamin paired with quick passes from McCoy. No play went further than 17 yards.

There were a couple of hiccups on the drive that could have derailed things, but the Cardinals stayed composed.

McCoy was sacked for a loss of seven on a first down. He fumbled the ball but jumped on it quickly.

The veteran then found receiver Antoine Wesley for seven yards followed by a completion to Rondale Moore for 11 and the first down.

Moore made some acrobatic moves to get past the line to gain.

On third-and-eight from the Seattle 16-yard line, McCoy's pass to A.J. Green was incomplete, but Green drew a pass interference flag.

The Cardinals punched the ball in two plays later.

McCoy completed seven of eight pass attempts for 53 yards on the drive and the Cardinals converted on all three third downs.

Arizona struggled mightily on third downs last week, finishing the game having converted on four of only 13 after being 1-for-9 at one point.

The Cardinals put together another strong drive toward the end of the half to go up 13-3. That was a 13-play, 92-yard possession that lasted 6:31.

McCoy found Ertz in the end zone again.

Arizona went into halftime leading 13-6.