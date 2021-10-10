    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals Shut Out 49ers in First Half, TE Maxx Williams Carted Off Field

    The Arizona Cardinals went into halftime with a lead over the 49ers, but may have lost a valuable weapon.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals shut out the 49ers in the first half of Sunday’s matchup at State Farm Stadium.

    Two of the 49ers four drives ended with a turnover on downs, and Arizona went into the break up 10-0.

    The most dramatic turnover was in the second quarter. 

    The 49ers put together a 13-play, 93-yard drive and had fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

    Rookie quarterback Trey Lance kept the ball and went for the near-side pylon. He was met by linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo, who stuffed Lance just before the line.

    The collision was loud, and Simmons took the brunt of it.

    The second-year Cardinal was taken to the locker room to get evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the sideline with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter,

    The stop led to a 96-yard drive by the Cardinals offense, one that ended in a field goal.

    The first drive of the game for the 49ers resulted in a Lance interception by safety Budda Baker. Lance overthrew his man, and Baker took advantage. 

    It was the first interception of the year for the Cardinals safety.

    Maxx Williams

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dumped the ball off to tight end Maxx Williams in the second quarter. 

    The tight end made a defender miss and gained first-down yardage. But, he was down holding his knee after the play.

    The cart came out and the Cardinals sideline emptied to go meet Williams.

    Williams gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field.

    The Cardinals have relied on Williams this year. He came into Sunday with 15 receptions and 179 yards. 

    At halftime, it was announced that Williams had suffered a knee injury and would not return.

    © Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Cardinals Shut Out 49ers in First Half; TE Maxx Williams Carted Off Field

    39 seconds ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    Game Day

    Arizona Cardinals: Marco Wilson Inactive Against 49ers

    2 hours ago
    © Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Stay Unbeaten Against 49ers

    2 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7.
    News

    Notable Numbers: Cardinals, Hopkins, Murray

    21 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals practice squad cornerback Jace Whittaker
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Elevate CB Jace Whittaker Roster.

    22 hours ago
    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Preview: Cardinals Return Home to face 49ers

    Oct 9, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) makes a catch during practice.
    News

    Cardinals Injury Report: Byron Murphy Jr. Out

    Oct 8, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Starters vs. Starters Practice

    Oct 8, 2021