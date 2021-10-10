Cardinals Shut Out 49ers in First Half; TE Maxx Williams Carted Off Field

The Arizona Cardinals went into halftime with a lead over the 49ers, but may have lost a valuable weapon.

The Arizona Cardinals shut out the 49ers in the first half of Sunday’s matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Two of the 49ers four drives ended with a turnover on downs, and Arizona went into the break up 10-0.

The most dramatic turnover was in the second quarter.

The 49ers put together a 13-play, 93-yard drive and had fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance kept the ball and went for the near-side pylon. He was met by linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo, who stuffed Lance just before the line.

The collision was loud, and Simmons took the brunt of it.

The second-year Cardinal was taken to the locker room to get evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the sideline with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter,

The stop led to a 96-yard drive by the Cardinals offense, one that ended in a field goal.

The first drive of the game for the 49ers resulted in a Lance interception by safety Budda Baker. Lance overthrew his man, and Baker took advantage.

It was the first interception of the year for the Cardinals safety.

Maxx Williams

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dumped the ball off to tight end Maxx Williams in the second quarter.

The tight end made a defender miss and gained first-down yardage. But, he was down holding his knee after the play.

The cart came out and the Cardinals sideline emptied to go meet Williams.

Williams gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field.

The Cardinals have relied on Williams this year. He came into Sunday with 15 receptions and 179 yards.

At halftime, it was announced that Williams had suffered a knee injury and would not return.