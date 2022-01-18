Arizona Cardinals Welcome Back Walking Wounded

Cardinals players active for the game against the Rams are J.J. Watt, James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore, Justin Pugh and Marco Wilson.

“Hail, hail, the gang’s all here” is the obvious theme Monday as the Cardinals are ready to hit the field for their playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The only question now is how much and how effective the returning walking wounded players will be.

The story line isn’t about who is inactive, but rather who will be in uniform when the game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time.

The only decision here is to decide the order of presentation. So, let’s get to it:

Defensive end J.J. Watt: check

Running back James Conner: check

Running back Chase Edmonds: check

Wide receiver Rondale Moore: check

Left guard Justin Pugh: check

Cornerback Marco Wilson: check

The only player from the group of six listed as questionable Saturday not active is defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.

Conner scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the two games against the Rams this season.

Also notable is that defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, is inactive. That still leaves six defensive linemen active: Watt, defensive tackles Zach Allen and Leki Fotu, nose tackles Corey Peters and Rashard Lawrence and defensive end Michael Dogbe.

Cornerback Kevin Peterson, who left last Sunday’s game against Seattle on the fourth scrimmage play with a concussion, is active.

Linebacker Ezekiel Turner, who was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return earlier in the day along with Watt, is also active.

In addition to Phillips and Kerr, Cardinals players inactive are wide receiver Andy Isabella, running back Jonathan Ward (knee), tackle Josh Miles, linebacker Victor Dimukeje and quarterback Trace McSorley.

The most notable inactive player for the Rams is starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), who was declared out on Saturday. As expected, safety Eric Weddle is active.

Also inactive for the Rams are running back Buddy Howell, linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and quarterback Bryce Perkins.