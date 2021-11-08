Cardinals' Standard Led to Confidence in Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals continued to show faith in each other regardless of injuries in Sunday's victory.

The Arizona Cardinals have a standard.

Their players mention it frequently, many times when asked about adversity or injuries.

Regardless of who is in the game, or in the case of Week 6 who calls the plays from the sideline, Arizona has a level it strives to reach, period.

Perhaps the team faced its greatest test of the season Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

Less than two hours before kickoff, starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins were ruled out with injuries.

Arizona was already thin with receiver A.J. Green on the COVID-19 list, and it ran into more injury trouble when running back Chase Edmonds and left guard Justin Pugh exited the game early.

All of this came against a division foe on the road while coming off of a down-to-the-wire loss in Week 8 to the Green Bay Packers.

But the Cardinals set that all aside, putting their trust in backup quarterback Colt McCoy and several others who filled in at different positions.

Arizona won 31-17 having never relented a double-digit lead after the first quarter.

"If you're on the field, you've got to be on," running back James Conner said postgame. "This is a solid team. So when stars go down, other guys got to step up. And that's what this team did tonight."

The Cardinals succeeded in controlling the clock, running effectively and getting their playmakers in space on offense.

They did not turn the ball over, as McCoy ran an efficient charge without taking many risks. He finished 22-for-26 with 249 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers.

"I thought (head coach Kliff Kingsbury) called a great game," McCoy said. "He got me in a rhythm early, got me some completions early, and then it kind of slowed down for me. I felt good."

Murray and Hopkins were game-day decisions, but McCoy had a sense he would play Saturday. Regardless, he prepares every week like he'll need to step in.

He is playing his 12th season and has taken over games on the fly countless times.

His work ethic and preparation even in weeks that Murray is healthy has caught his teammates' eyes all season.

"I mean, Colt has been the most professional 'big-brother' role that we've seen at the position since Carson (Palmer) and Drew (Stanton) were back there together," veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "You have so much wisdom in that room."

Several players expressed confidence in McCoy during the week when Murray was questionable with his ankle injury and wasn't practicing.

Running back Chase Edmonds said his teammates look up to McCoy given the veteran's experience and intellect.

"When we signed him, I got into a discussion about, 'Hey, you can be a great mentor, a great leader,' and he's like, 'Hey man, I can still really play,' " Kingsbury said postgame. "So he approaches practice that way, he approaches all situations like that. Even when he is running the scout team, it's business."

Humphries said Sunday's performance was a testament to what kind of team he plays for. He said that everyone who steps onto the field believes they can contribute.

That faith extends to the person next to them, which applies to the sideline, too.

When Kingsbury was out with COVID-19 in Week 6, Arizona blew out the Browns on the road 37-14. Assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple was calling plays and it did not matter to the players.

They executed without hesitation then and those who were active did the same thing Sunday.

"That's who we are as a team," Humphries said. "That relentless, that don't bat an eyelash, next man up, that's something that we've preached from the start and it's coming to fruition."

McCoy was far from the only backup who stepped up against the 49ers.

Fourth-string running back Eno Benjamin received more snaps with Edmonds down and Jonathan Ward out and scored his first career touchdown. Wide receiver Antoine Wesley lined up on the outside and had 62 receiving yards.

In the first quarter, the Cardinals ran a trick play that involved wide receiver Christian Kirk throwing the ball on an end-around deep to Wesley, and it worked. Wesley caught the ball for a 33-yard gain, setting up a Conner touchdown run one snap later.

McCoy said postgame that play was drawn up for Hopkins and Green in practice, but Arizona was still able to execute.

Sunday was a display of trust throughout the Cardinals organization headlined by starting a backup quarterback in a tough environment.

Arizona walked away as the top seed in the NFC at 8-1. The team will remain focused week-to-week, looking to conquer each game on its own even against the odds.