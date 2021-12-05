Cardinals Stay Perfect on Road with Victory Over Bears

The Arizona Cardinals took the ball away four times Sunday in Chicago.

The Arizona Cardinals forced four turnovers, all interceptions, in a 33-22 road victory Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The win keeps Arizona perfect away from the Valley, 7-0 with each victory by double digits.

This is the third time in NFL history in which a team has won seven consecutive road games in a single season by at least 10 points: The Dallas Cowboys in 1968 and the San Francisco 49ers in 1984 were the others.

The game started as well as it could have for Arizona.

On the third play from scrimmage, Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson intercepted Chicago quarterback Andy Dalton, who started in place of the injured Justin Fields.

Four plays later, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray found receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 21-yard touchdown connection.

Those two returned to the field for the first time since Week 8 due to injuries.

On the ensuing Bears possession, Dalton was intercepted again, this time while in the red zone. Safety Budda Baker returned it 77 yards to the Chicago 15-yard line.

Murray scrambled in from nine yards soon after.

The Cardinals went into halftime up by 14, and Chicago never cut the deficit to single digits.

Still, the Cardinals had opportunities to win by even more. Several missed tackles, including sacks, kept the Arizona defense on the field longer than needed.

Plus, the Cardinals offense scored just two touchdowns on four red-zone trips.

Neither side of the ball had its sharpest day, but they turned takeaways into points and ran the ball effectively, which was enough to leave Chicago 10-2.

Arizona gained 137 net yards on the ground, led by running back James Conner's 75.

He scored his 14th touchdown of the season Sunday.

Murray finished 11 of 15 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 136.9. He now has 10,092 career passing yards, becoming the fourth-youngest player in history to reach 10,000.

He also gained 59 yards in the ground, a season-high, and scored two touchdowns.

Despite coming back from an ankle injury, Murray looked very mobile, running the ball, evading pressure and making plays.

Eight different Cardinals caught the ball, but no one had more than two catches.

The win keeps Arizona in the top spot in the NFC, one game ahead of the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay is on its bye this week.

Next week, the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.