Cardinals Stay Unbeaten in One-Sided Victory Over Texans

The Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans to improve to 7-0.

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Houston Texans 31-5 at State Farm Stadium.

They improve to 7-0, matching the best start in franchise history.

After a difficult first quarter for the offense, the Cardinals came alive and scored 31 unanswered points to put away the now 1-6 Texans.

Quarterback Kyler Murray got roughed up a bit in the first quarter and needed a visit to the blue tent. But, for the rest of the game, he was himself.

He fed all of his targets and made some eye-popping plays like this one:

He finished 20 of 28 for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He also had his first interception since Week 3, but it resulted in no points.

Tight end Zach Ertz had three catches and scored his first Cardinals touchdown in his team debut. The stadium was rocking as he crossed the goal line on a 47-yard score in the third quarter.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led the Cardinals with seven grabs against his former team. He also scored a touchdown.

The Cardinals gained 397 total net yards with 172 coming from the run.

They averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a team led by running back Chase Edmonds' 81 yards.

Arizona’s defense allowed just 160 total net yards and eight first downs and Houston was 2-for-13 on third down.

Edge rusher Markus Golden had two sacks for the second straight game. He also forced a fumble and recovered it.

J.J. Watt had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in his first game against his former team.

Arizona takes on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.