SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Take Excitement Over Win to Social Media

Alex Weiner

After the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the players took to social media to display their excitement. Dozens of Cardinals players tweeted out various messages of encouragement, motivation, SpongeBob memes and, for some, simply their 1-0 record.

The Cardinals are in Year 2 of a new era led by head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. After winning five games last season, the Cardinals brought in several reinforcements to round out the roster, including star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins,

The new additions stepped up on Sunday. Hopkins caught 14 passes for 151 yards. Linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell made a huge goal-line stand to prevent a touchdown.

The revamped Cardinals took a huge step in their journey from being worst in the NFC West in each of the past two years to competitive. On social media, the team expressed an excitement for the rest of the season, the chance to compete for a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. 

But, several remember tweeted out that there is still work to do, a strong sign of a locker room focused on the next game despite a triumph on the one previous. 

The Cardinals shared a team moment after the game on the team Twitter account. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared his pride for the effort the Cardinals put forth on Sunday, and he gave the game ball to Hopkins. Hopkins said that he knew this team was special early on, and the team cheered him on as he shared those thoughts. 

Of course, it is easy to be together and joyous after a big win. What happens after a tough loss could shape the team in other ways. But, after a bizarre offseason and no preseason, winning Game 1 must be a pretty good feeling. 

More reactions on Twitter:

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals Updates, Highlights and Reactions

Follow along for live updates from the Arizona Cardinals first game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alex Weiner

DeAndre Hopkins Sets New Career-High Reception Mark in Win

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins set a new career high in receptions, while other players achieved historical accolades in win over 49ers Sunday.

Mason Kern

Pluses and Minuses From Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Win Over 49ers

What went right and what went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Find Way to Finish in Win Over 49ers

After defeating the defending NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins says the team has “something special.”

Howard Balzer

WATCH: Every First Half Scoring Play From Cardinals-49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lead the Arizona Cardinals 13-10 at the end of the first half.

Mason Kern

Cardinals QB Chris Streveler No. 2 Sunday Behind Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals name five inactive players for Sunday's game; QB Chris Streveler the backup to Kyler Murray with Brett Hundley inactive.

Howard Balzer

Projecting Cardinals Week 1 Inactive Players

Arizona Cardinals will have five or six players inactive today for their game against the 49ers. Who will they be?

Howard Balzer

Key Matchups, Injuries, Predictions: Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Preview

The Arizona Cardinals season is upon us as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Alex Weiner

Sunday Won't Only Be About Football in the NFL

With 13 NFL games Sunday, social justice actions by players is expected to be front and center.

Howard Balzer

WR KeeSean Johnson Replaced on Active Roster by RB D.J. Foster

After the Arizona Cardinals added WR KeeSean Johnson to reserve/COVID-19 Friday, they promoted RB D.J. Foster to the active 53-man roster.

Mason Kern