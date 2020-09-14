After the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the players took to social media to display their excitement. Dozens of Cardinals players tweeted out various messages of encouragement, motivation, SpongeBob memes and, for some, simply their 1-0 record.

The Cardinals are in Year 2 of a new era led by head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. After winning five games last season, the Cardinals brought in several reinforcements to round out the roster, including star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins,

The new additions stepped up on Sunday. Hopkins caught 14 passes for 151 yards. Linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell made a huge goal-line stand to prevent a touchdown.

The revamped Cardinals took a huge step in their journey from being worst in the NFC West in each of the past two years to competitive. On social media, the team expressed an excitement for the rest of the season, the chance to compete for a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.

But, several remember tweeted out that there is still work to do, a strong sign of a locker room focused on the next game despite a triumph on the one previous.

The Cardinals shared a team moment after the game on the team Twitter account. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared his pride for the effort the Cardinals put forth on Sunday, and he gave the game ball to Hopkins. Hopkins said that he knew this team was special early on, and the team cheered him on as he shared those thoughts.

Of course, it is easy to be together and joyous after a big win. What happens after a tough loss could shape the team in other ways. But, after a bizarre offseason and no preseason, winning Game 1 must be a pretty good feeling.

More reactions on Twitter: