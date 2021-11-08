Cardinals Continue to Overcome Odds, Beat 49ers on Road

The Arizona Cardinals handled business on the road despite several key injuries, including to quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals continue to overcome unique obstacles.

They defeated the 49ers 31-17 without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and A.J. Green (COVID). Plus running back Chase Edmonds got injured on the first series.

Arizona still managed to have total control throughout Sunday's game in San Francisco, going up 17-0 and never relinquishing a two-score lead.

The Cardinals dominated the ground game and time of possession. Running back James Conner ran for 96 yards and gained 77 through the air.

He finished with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one from a 45-yard screen catch and run. He has 11 total this season, most in the league.

"I try to just picture myself having a big game, and it happened," Conner said postgame. "So just trust and believe in your work."

Backup Eno Benjamin ran nine times for 39 yards in relief of Edmonds. He scored his first pro touchdown, trucking former Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in the process.

Arizona held the ball for 36:47 and outgained San Francisco 163-39 on the ground.

Colt McCoy replaced Murray at quarterback and did exactly what he needed to. He was accurate, did not throw risky passes and found his playmakers in space.

McCoy finished 22-for-26 with 249 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals' defense held its opponent under 20 points for the sixth time in nine games.

Arizona scored its first touchdown after cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. punched the ball away from 49ers tight end George Kittle in the first quarter.

The Cardinals forced three turnovers: two fumbles and an interception by safety Budda Baker.

Arizona was also able to reach 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo consistently. The defense finished with five sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Edge rushers Markus Golden (three) and Chandler Jones (one) accounted for four sacks while defensive end Jordan Phillips picked up the fifth.

Jones passed the late Freddie Joe Nunn for the Cardinals all-time lead in sacks.

He paid homage to Nunn with a shirt to commemorate him.

"That's a huge milestone, honestly," Jones said postgame. "I dedicate that sack to Freddie and his family. My condolences are to him."

This is a team that has not been fazed by adversity this season.

The Cardinals are 5-0 on the road, one of which came with head coach Kliff Kingsbury at home with COVID-19.

The players always preach that they have a level of performance expectations regardless of circumstance. Arizona lived up to that standard Sunday.

"The guys who step in, step up," Kingsbury said postgame.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries added: "Everybody on this team feels like they can get on that field and do something for the team. So when they have the opportunity to do it, it shows."

The Cardinals are 8-1, back on top of the NFC after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Arizona has the Carolina Panthers at home next Sunday. They will play Seattle on the road in Week 11 before the Thanksgiving week bye.