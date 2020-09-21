SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

The Celebratory Tweets: Cardinals Share Excitement on Social Media

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals captain and special teamer Dennis Gardeck evidently likes gifs on Twitter. After his team's Week 2 victory at home against the Washington Football Team, he and a flurry of his teammates celebrated on Twitter, similar to last week. 

His post:

The team account joined in the fun, tweeting out pictures of Cardinals players celebrating and the reception to quarterback Kyler Murray in the locker room after he had a big day (two rushing touchdowns, three total scores). Here is the celebration and the victory speech from head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the locker room:

A sentiment that was shared throughout the week was looking forward to the next game. The Detroit Lions are on the schedule next. 

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell summarized that thinking last week. 

"You enjoy it for the first 48 hours, then you try to move past it because the NFL isn't about what you did last week," Campbell said. "It's about what you do every week and you can't live off past success. You have to to bring it every week."

Based on several of the players' tweets, that mindset seems to be imprinted in their mind. 

Here are a few examples of that:

Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner doubled down on this, saying that the team will be better than what it showed. The Cardinals showed a lot of positives, but there were some low points on Sunday, specifically penalties and second-half energy. His tweet is a call to action, to move forward. 

There were plenty of other posts, and here is a selection of those:

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals vs Washington Football team

Live updates and analysis from the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 game against the Washington Football Team.

Alex Weiner

Three Things: What Went Right and What Didn't for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Washington Football Team 30-15. Here is what went right and what did not.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray the Man Again in Cardinals Second Straight Win

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray accounts for 353 yards and three touchdowns in 30-15 victory over Washington.

Howard Balzer

Stats, Matchups and Predictions: Cardinals Take On Washington

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football team in Week 2 on Sunday. Here are key stats, matchups and predictions.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka

WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Football Team

Every score from the first half of the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Name Six Week 2 Inactives; Rookie T Josh Jones Active

Arizona Cardinals tackle Josh Jones active, rookie defensive linemen Leki Fotu inactive.

Howard Balzer

Numbers to Know for the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Matchup

Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football Team. Could DeAndre Hopkins make history? Is Chandler Jones set up for a huge day?

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons Goes Through Growing Pains

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons had some good to go with the bad in last Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Howard Balzer

AllCardinals Publisher Howard Balzer Awaits First Arizona Home Game

Arizona Cardinals Howard Balzer first regular-season game attended in 1,739 days.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Promote TE Jordan Thomas to Active Roster

After the Arizona Cardinals ruled tight end Maxx Williams out for Sunday's game against Washington, they promoted Jordan Thomas from the practice squad.

Mason Kern