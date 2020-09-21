Arizona Cardinals captain and special teamer Dennis Gardeck evidently likes gifs on Twitter. After his team's Week 2 victory at home against the Washington Football Team, he and a flurry of his teammates celebrated on Twitter, similar to last week.

His post:

The team account joined in the fun, tweeting out pictures of Cardinals players celebrating and the reception to quarterback Kyler Murray in the locker room after he had a big day (two rushing touchdowns, three total scores). Here is the celebration and the victory speech from head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the locker room:

A sentiment that was shared throughout the week was looking forward to the next game. The Detroit Lions are on the schedule next.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell summarized that thinking last week.

"You enjoy it for the first 48 hours, then you try to move past it because the NFL isn't about what you did last week," Campbell said. "It's about what you do every week and you can't live off past success. You have to to bring it every week."

Based on several of the players' tweets, that mindset seems to be imprinted in their mind.

Here are a few examples of that:

Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner doubled down on this, saying that the team will be better than what it showed. The Cardinals showed a lot of positives, but there were some low points on Sunday, specifically penalties and second-half energy. His tweet is a call to action, to move forward.

There were plenty of other posts, and here is a selection of those: