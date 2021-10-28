Arizona Cardinals Max Garcia Inactive, DeAndre Hopkins Plays

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Harlow at Center for Cardinals; Hopkins Active

    Center Max Garcia will be replaced by Sean Harlow, who will be making the first start of his NFL career.
    It’s official: Sean Harlow will make the first start of his NFL career in the Cardinals Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers. 

    Harlow replaces Max Garcia, who is inactive after suffering an undisclosed injury, believed to be tendonitis, to his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

    Harlow played significant snaps at left guard in the second half of Week 3 in Jacksonville after Justin Pugh suffered a back injury on the last play of the first half. He also played a handful of snaps at center Sunday against Houston at the end of the game.

    It’s possible Zack Johnson, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Thursday, will be the backup to Harlow. However, in pregame warmups, the three centers snapping were Harlow, Pugh and Danny Isidora.

    As expected, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury, is active, as is tight end Darrell Daniels, who was inactive against the Texans.

    Linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive end Zach Allen, who were both activated from the reserve/COVID list this week, are also active.

    In addition to defensive end J.J. Watt, the Cardinals other inactive players are quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence.

    For the Packers, the most notable player active is linebacker Preston Smith, who was inactive in the Packers’ win Sunday over Washington. 

    Wide receiver Malik Taylor, whose roster exemption was lifted Thursday after being reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, is also active.

    The Packers inactives are linebackers Jaylon Smith and La’Darius Hamilton, cornerback Kevin King, safety Vernon Scott, tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive end Jack Heflin.

