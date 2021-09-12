Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones plays ‘Epic’ Game

No one saw this coming.

Surely, there were those that believed the Cardinals were talented enough to defeat the Tennessee Titans on the road.

But, by 25 points? Outgaining the Titans 416-248? Shutting down running back Derrick Henry in the first half to the tune of eight yards on nine attempts?

Putting enough pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill to force him to mostly dink and dunk with only one completion for more than 19 yards? Outside linebacker Chandler Jones going off?

Perhaps we should have seen it coming Jones, who defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called “absolutely motivated” headed toward the season opener.

We all know that Jones, who earned $861,111 of his $15.5 million salary Sunday, had hoped to have his contract extended beyond 2021 in the offseason with the goal of ending his career in Arizona.

His performance against the Titans sent a loud message to owner Michael Bidwill that he’s fine, thank you, after his 2020 season ended in the fifth game because of a torn biceps muscle with only one sack.

Jones set the tone on the first play of the season, dropping Henry for a three-yard loss. It was the first of his four tackles for loss in the game to go with five sacks, two of which resulted in Tannehill fumbles, and for good measure, six quarterback hits.

The NFL should simply announce immediately he’s the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Cardinals should simply call his agent Monday and make sure there are no more questions this season about his contract.

Jones became one of 17 players in NFL history to reach 100 sacks in their first 10 seasons and served notice that he’s the same player and maybe better than the one who was second in the NFL with 19 sacks in 2019 and was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And that was on a team that won only five games.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “He was unblockable most of training camp at the point where it's like, hey, we can only pass when he's out of the game-type deal. And he was awesome. So I didn't know if he'd have five, but I knew he'd impact the game. There's no doubt.”

It surely helped that it began from the jump, which took the Titans out of their comfort zone.

“We talked about starting fast,” Kingsbury said. “I think more than anything is they are a team that when they play from ahead, they can pound you and really put you in a tough situation. So we did exactly what we wanted to, particularly defensively, starting fast, get them off the field and putting pressure on.

“That was the plan and we knew if we stopped the run we could shut down the play-action stuff and get them in third-and-long and make them try to block Chandler. VJ (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) had a tremendous plan and we executed that perfectly early.”

Safety Budda Baker wasn’t surprised by what the team accomplished “because of seeing the work that we put in before the season, and then training camp. You kind of know when everybody gets everything, everybody does their job at a high premium, you can feel the greatness.”

As for Jones, Baker said, “I think it was epic. I think it was one for the ages.”

Baker said he didn’t come totally clean when he talked to the media last week and was asked about him.

“You guys didn't know what Chan was gonna be like, but for me, it was kind of, I had to hold it in a little bit just because I’ve seen what he was doing in practice each and every day,” Baker said. “He's a technician. He's professional, like a professional. When it comes to pass rushing, he has that down. He knows what to do. So to see that today definitely brought a smile to my face for sure.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Kyler Murray, except for one bad decision that led to an interception, was in control all afternoon, threading the needle on numerous throws.

“I thought he did a great job of extending plays today,” Kingsbury said. “And he had some big-time checks on two touchdown throws. One to Hop (wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins) when it was cover zero and he checked into and the Christian Kirk one, he checked on the corner route, that he caught over his shoulder. So he was locked in, understood the game plan and really executed well.

“This is Year 3 in the system. And we give him freedom at the line to get into what he sees. And I just think he's getting more and more competent with that. We got weapons out there that he trusts and he took advantage of some things.”

With four touchdown passes and another rushing, he became the sixth player in league history to have those numbers in a season opener. For those wondering, the others were Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2018; Tony Romo, 2007; Mark Malone, 1985; Fran Tarkenton, 1961 and Norm Van Brocklin, 1951.

In that latter outing, Van Brocklin set a league record that still stands for passing yards in a game with 554 for the Los Angeles Rams against the N.Y. Yanks.

Murray had “only” 289, but they were enough to achieve an important victory. Although he passed for 3,971 yards last season, Murray’s completions averaged 10.6 yards. Sunday, the average was 13.8, while Tians quarterback Ryan Tannehill averaged a mere 9.9.

Hopkins averaged 13.8 after being at 12.2 in 2020, wide receiver Christian Kirk averaged 14.0 (12.9 in 2020) and rookie Rondale Moore averaged 17.0 on four receptions. Even running back Chase Edmonds, who averaged 7.6 yards per catch last season, was at 10.8 on 4-for-43 Sunday.

The touchdown run by Murray was a thing of beauty, with defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Leki Fotu lined up next to each other in the backfield to the left and Murray virtually walked in running to the right side.

Kingsbury said, “That was just some trickeration, some decoration, but I'm sure they were excited to be in there ... It worked.”

Most important is that a hungry defense, tired of hearing about Henry all week, not only limited the Titans to 248 yards, but Tennessee averaged only 3.9 yards per play.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, ran only three more plays than Tennessee (67-64), but averaged 6.2 yards for 416 total and controlled the ball for 33:21.

So much for the hysteria resulting from the starting offense’s three three-and-outs in the second preseason game against Kansas City.

Perhaps the only worry is the status of right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who left the game on the second play of the third quarter with an injury to his ribs.

Justin Murray replaced him, and at least for this day there wasn’t an issue.

There obviously weren’t many on a day that couldn’t have gone much better as a team. For that, Kingsbury told everyone after the game in the locker room there would be game balls for everyone.

They can only hope it's the first of many.