Chandler Jones Makes a Statement in First Half

Jones had three sacks and tackle for loss for the Arizona Cardinals by halftime.

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones dominated the first half of Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

He picked up three sacks before halftime with all in the first quarter to reach 100 for his NFL career.

He’s done it in only 125 games, the eight-fewest in NFL history. Fellow Cardinal J.J. Watt, who also had a strong first half with a tackle for loss, is also on the list having done so in 120 games.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James took notice.

Jones was too quick and powerful for Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan to handle.

In the first quarter, Jones went untouched on a play-action call to strip-sack quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Nose tackle Corey Peters picked it up and ran towards the end zone. He dove to the goal line and the initial call was a touchdown.

That was overturned after a replay review, but the Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the season soon after courtesy of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He also had the tackle for loss for minis 3 yards on Titans running back Derrick Henry on the first offensive play of the game.

Jones did not participate in OTAs or minicamp while in contract negotiations with the Cardinals, talks that did not lead to a deal. He is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Still, he showed up for training camp as motivated as ever, and it is showing.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told the media last week that Jones looks like his terrifying 2019 self. So far, that evaluation is true.

The Cardinals led the Titans 24-6 at halftime in Nashville, with both sides of the ball showing dominance early on.