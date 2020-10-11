Chandler Jones Suffers Likely Season-Ending Biceps Injury

If initial prognostics are confirmed, the Arizona Cardinals lost a lot more than they won Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite winning the game 30-10, Arizona outside linebacker Chandler Jones suffered a biceps injury in the second quarter that kept him out for the rest of the game.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that if the injury is confirmed by the team's staff, it is "likely season-ending."

After walking off the field with trainers, Jones was captured on the game broadcast testing out some pass-rushing moves with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. He had a brace extending from his wrist up and under the t-shirt covering his shoulder. After one movement, Jones appeared to grimace and grab his right forearm before sitting on the bench.

"Chandler looks like a bicep(s)," Kingsbury said following the win. "If that's confirmed then that would probably be a season-ending injury."

The All-Pro linebacker has not missed a game since 2016, starting every one in the process. For his career, Jones has missed nine games of 123 total, appearing as a non-starter in just three.

As a member of the Cardinals, Jones has accumulated an NFL-leading 61.0 sacks. Since entering the NFL with the New England Patriots as a first-round pick in 2012 out of Syracuse, Jones has amassed a league-leading 97.0 sacks. Prior to suffering the injury Sunday, Jones had one sack coming in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the game against the Jets registering one tackle.

If Jones is indeed out for the rest of the year, it will be the fewest amount of games played for a season in his career.

"It's hard for me to put into words just because I know how much Chan puts into it," Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk said. "He was there for me when I had my injuries. That's my big bro. His energy and even when he came back out, he still had a smile on his face. His energy never lacks and for a player like that, no matter what, if he's on the field or not, he's always going to have an impact on this team.

"It's definitely a heartbreaking loss, but if there's anybody that can handle something like that it's Chandler. He's going to be with us the whole entire way and I know that's a guy that I'm going to be playing the rest of this season for if he is out the rest of the way."

The Cardinals were already down starting outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who missed the last two weeks with a calf injury. Haason Reddick started in his place against Carolina last week and Kylie Fitts played the role Sunday against the Jets. Once Jones went down, Dennis Gardeck played the first defensive snaps of his career and registered two sacks.

"We don't know what's going on with Chandler yet," Gardeck said. "My prayers are with him. I hope that he's good. He's been a great mentor for me these past three years. I want nothing but the best for him."