SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Chandler Jones Suffers Likely Season-Ending Biceps Injury

Mason Kern

If initial prognostics are confirmed, the Arizona Cardinals lost a lot more than they won Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite winning the game 30-10, Arizona outside linebacker Chandler Jones suffered a biceps injury in the second quarter that kept him out for the rest of the game.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that if the injury is confirmed by the team's staff, it is "likely season-ending."

After walking off the field with trainers, Jones was captured on the game broadcast testing out some pass-rushing moves with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. He had a brace extending from his wrist up and under the t-shirt covering his shoulder. After one movement, Jones appeared to grimace and grab his right forearm before sitting on the bench.

"Chandler looks like a bicep(s)," Kingsbury said following the win. "If that's confirmed then that would probably be a season-ending injury."

The All-Pro linebacker has not missed a game since 2016, starting every one in the process. For his career, Jones has missed nine games of 123 total, appearing as a non-starter in just three.

As a member of the Cardinals, Jones has accumulated an NFL-leading 61.0 sacks. Since entering the NFL with the New England Patriots as a first-round pick in 2012 out of Syracuse, Jones has amassed a league-leading 97.0 sacks. Prior to suffering the injury Sunday, Jones had one sack coming in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the game against the Jets registering one tackle.

If Jones is indeed out for the rest of the year, it will be the fewest amount of games played for a season in his career.

"It's hard for me to put into words just because I know how much Chan puts into it," Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk said. "He was there for me when I had my injuries. That's my big bro. His energy and even when he came back out, he still had a smile on his face. His energy never lacks and for a player like that, no matter what, if he's on the field or not, he's always going to have an impact on this team.

"It's definitely a heartbreaking loss, but if there's anybody that can handle something like that it's Chandler. He's going to be with us the whole entire way and I know that's a guy that I'm going to be playing the rest of this season for if he is out the rest of the way."

The Cardinals were already down starting outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who missed the last two weeks with a calf injury. Haason Reddick started in his place against Carolina last week and Kylie Fitts played the role Sunday against the Jets. Once Jones went down, Dennis Gardeck played the first defensive snaps of his career and registered two sacks.

"We don't know what's going on with Chandler yet," Gardeck said. "My prayers are with him. I hope that he's good. He's been a great mentor for me these past three years. I want nothing but the best for him."

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals-Jets Updates and Analysis

The Cardinals look to get back over .500 against the New York Jets. Follow for live updates.

Alex Weiner

by

Jessore Express

WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Jets

Watch all the first half scores from the Arizona Cardinals game against the New York Jets.

Mason Kern

Week 5 Inactives: LB Kennard, S Banjo Highlight Group

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard, safety Chris Banjo inactive vs. Jets; safety Curtis Riley and tight end Evan Baylis active.

Howard Balzer

'Eraser' Budda Baker Returning After Thumb Surgery

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker missed Week 4 recovering from surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, but is back for Week 5.

Mason Kern

Combo Preview: Matchups, Analysis and Predictions for Cardinals-Jets

The Arizona Cardinals look to get back on track against the 0-4 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Matchups, injuries, analysis and predictions.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Promote TE Evan Baylis, S Curtis Riley from Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals made their two allowed Week 5 promotions for their game against the New York Jets: Tight end Evan Baylis and safety Curtis Riley.

Mason Kern

Steve Keim Expects Better Play from Peterson, Other Stars

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Friday the team's stars have to play like stars, including cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Numbers to Know: Cardinals Advantages vs. Jets

The numbers to keep an eye on for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets.

Alex Weiner

Nine HBomb Eligible Games in Week 5

In Week 5, there are nine HBomb-eligible games with spreads of at least 6.5 points. See who the experts picked.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head East as Game on Sunday

Arizona Cardinals on way to New Jersey as no Jets player placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Howard Balzer