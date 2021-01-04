Streveler Critical of Performance, Grateful for Opportunity

The Arizona Cardinals had to turn to backup quarterback Chris Streveler when starter Kyler Murray got injured in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

When the Arizona Cardinals signed rookie quarterback Chris Streveler to a reserve/futures contract in February of 2020, the former Canadian Football League standout was a little-known commodity.

He was fresh off a Grey Cup championship with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was bringing a reputation as a fanatical presence with flare. During training camp in August, Streveler proved enough to head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals' brass that he was worthy of keeping on the 53-man roster during cuts. It led to Arizona keeping three quarterbacks on the roster along with Kyler Murray and Brett Hundley.

By Week 1 in September, Hundley was listed as inactive as a healthy scratch, with Streveler the de facto backup quarterback to Murray. Fast forward to Week 17 and Streveler finally got an opportunity, although it came at a less-than-ideal time.

"Just getting with (assistant quarterbacks coach) Cam (Turner), QB coach (Tom Clements) and just talking through things and talking through the game plan and just trying to stay within myself and manage the game and make plays when available," Streveler said of his mindset Sunday. "Put in a lot of work throughout the week to be ready and that's the job as the backup."

The reason for Streveler's first major NFL offensive action of his career was an ankle injury Murray sustained on the seventh play of the game. He was unable to return until 14:24 remained in the fourth quarter, which put the weight of the Cardinals' playoff chances in Streveler's hands.

"I felt like I was (prepared) today and just didn't make enough plays, bottom line," he said.

Facing the Los Angeles Rams, which boasts the No. 1 defense in the NFL, Streveler led the Cardinals to a touchdown on his first series under center. A quick shovel pass to running back Jonathan Ward led to an 11-yard score that put the Cardinals ahead 7-0.

Yet, those would be the only points scored on the day in an 18-7 loss that saw Arizona's playoff hopes fade and Streveler complete 11 of 16 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception — a pick-6 by cornerback Troy Hill that was returned 84 yards.

"Made plays, handled himself really well," Kingsbury said after the loss. "It was a tough spot to be thrown in the game, obviously, without ever having any preseason football, not getting a ton of reps throughout the season and zero game reps. But I thought it was an unfortunate event there at the end of the half. We thought they jumped, we thought it was a free play, still got to protect the ball. We'll have to look at that and see there, but we had our opportunities and I thought he came in and handled himself."

Streveler concurred: "Had a hard count, thought we got him to jump. That's how we coach it, snap the ball, we think they jump. Thought we had a free play, tried to put the ball in play, give [wide receiver Trent Sherfield] a chance and just didn't get the call on that."

With Murray dealing with a separate lower leg injury in the week leading up to Week 17, talk swirled around the validity of Streveler's status as the team's primary backup. Kingsbury never wavered on that and kept Hundley inactive again Sunday, negating any chance of a backup controversy when Murray was injured.

"That's been how it's been every game this season, so we continued that," Kingsbury said of the decision. "We felt Kyler was good to go, had a good week of practice. It wasn't the same injury."

Asked whether he had any regrets over that choice, Kingsbury succinctly said "not at all."

While it was a tough introduction to the NFL, Streveler earned the respect of his teammates for his performance and the level of preparation he spends during the week.

"I told him one day, 'You work hard like you're a starter, man,'" outside linebacker Markus Golden said. "He was just like, 'Man, I've been doing this forever, since before I got here.' That's one thing I know. I know he's a hard worker. I know he comes to work every day to grind it out no matter what. I got a lot of respect for him. Anytime you've got guys that work as hard as they work, especially at that position, it's hard in the NFL. I got a lot of respect for him and going against him in practice, he's a great player. He got a bright future too."

In terms of how Streveler approached this week, he said nothing changed in his approach and that there are no excuses with his production.

"As the backup, you don't get a ton of reps with the first-string offense, but you do get a lot of reps on the scout team," he said. "And, for me, I try to take those reps as serious as possible and make them as game-like and go through my reads. Do that and throw some routes on air with guys and things like that. As a backup, it's your job to be ready, regardless of reps in practice."

With the pressure of his first NFL pass and extensive playing time behind him, Streveler said he is aiming to take the positives and negatives from the performance into the offseason and continue to strive for improvement. What the Cardinals decide to do at backup quarterback is yet to be determined, although Streveler made his case Sunday with some impressive plays on short notice.

"Obviously it didn't go the way that I would have hoped for it to go, or anyone would have hoped for it to go," Streveler said. "For me, I'm just going to use this experience, learn from it. Use it to motivate me through the offseason and come back a better player because of it. Any experience you get is always going to help you and I'm just going to use this to build off of and come back a better football player."