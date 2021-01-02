Preview: Cardinals 'Do-or-Die' Game Against the Rams

Matchups, analysis and predictions for the Cardinals Week 17 win-or-go-home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The playoffs arrived a week early for the Arizona Cardinals. Many players have said for weeks that they have already started, but Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is a win-and-you're-in game, Arizona’s first in a Week 17 since 1998.

After what seemed to be a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday, the Cardinals dropped out of the playoff picture in terms of controlling their own destiny. But, since the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Rams the following day, a showdown between the two NFC West rivals potentially sets up an old western-style duel where the loser’s season ends.

With a win, the Cardinals clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time in five years. A loss eliminates them and a tie puts the onus on the Chicago Bears to lose in order for Arizona to qualify.

The Rams clinch a playoff spot with a win or a Bears loss.

"We've won eight, we've got to win nine to get in," left guard Justin Pugh said. "Despite what's happened in the past. . . . we have to look forward and go win a game."

Where to watch/listen

Television: CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

The Cardinals were handled pretty convincingly against the Rams in their previous matchup. On Dec. 6, the Rams went into State Farm Stadium and defeated the Cardinals 38-28. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 351 yards while the L.A. defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers to seal the win.

This time, however, the Rams will look a lot different.

Goff is out with a thumb injury he sustained last week. His leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is also out.

On Monday, the Rams placed their top running back Darrell Henderson on reserve/injured, while rookie runner Cam Akers continues to deal with a high ankle sprain and is questionable.

Late in the week, defensive tackle Michael Brockers was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

John Wolford, the former Arizona Hotshots quarterback in the Alliance of American Football, will make his first NFL appearance without some of his top weapons.

"On first, second down, (the offense) won't change much," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said about facing a new quarterback. "It's a zone blocking scheme with boots to play-action pass stuff to play-action vertical balls to screens, so that won't change much with whoever's playing quarterback. On third downs, it matters. Having a quarterback with experience to convert third downs is always a good thing."

Defensively, the Cardinals have not allowed 30 points in any of the last three games nor in five of the last six games. They have attacked opposing backfields with 17 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in the last three weeks alone.

However, last Saturday they allowed 183 yards to 49ers running back Jeffery Wilson Jr. on 22 carries. Overall, they conceded 227 rushing yards to the 49ers, who were also working with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. San Francisco's recipe for success against the Cardinals was through stout defense, getting a lead early and controlling the pace through the run game. The Rams could be looking to do something similar.

Los Angeles' defense has been one of the more formidable corps in the NFL this season. They allow the third-fewest points per game and the fewest yards per play. They have been especially effective against the pass, allowing a league-low 192.3 yards per game.

"The Rams do a really good job of mixing up the coverages in terms of man and quarters, palms, cover 2, they do a good job of keeping you off-balanced," receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is second in the league in sacks with 13.5 (Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick is third with 12.5) and linebacker Leonard Floyd is eighth with 9.5 sacks.

The Cardinals offense appeared to get a swagger back against the Eagles in Week 15. They gained a season-high 526 yards while scoring 30 points in a game for the first time since Week 10.

That spark went out last Saturday as their offense was held to a measly 350 yards and a season-low 12 points.

Arizona couldn’t find ways to get possessions started with dreadful play on first downs, which eventually led to a 4-for-16 clip on third downs.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw a costly interception in the end zone and the running game, aside from Murray's 75 yards, failed to get going.

"We need to be able to play fast, use our tempo as a key factor," Fitzgerald said. "Try to get the pass rushers as tired as possible, be able to get the run game going."

Who’s in/who’s out

Murray will play. He hurt his leg on the final offensive snap in last week's loss, but assured the media on Wednesday that he will be fine.

Some of his weapons, though, may not. Tight ends Maxx Williams (ankle) and Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (hip) and receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) are all questionable.

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker (neck) is also questionable.

Safety Jalen Thompson was back as a full participant in practice this week after he went down in Week 11. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick did not play last week, but was a full participant on Friday.

For the Rams, inside linebacker Micah Kiser is out with a knee issue, while Floyd (abdomen) is listed as questionable, but he tweeted on Friday that he will play.

Matchups to watch

WR Robert Woods vs. CB Patrick Peterson

With Kupp out, Woods becomes Los Angeles' unquestionable top target. He is essentially the 1B to Kupp's 1A with just two fewer targets and six fewer receptions. He also leads the team in touchdown catches with six and has been a thorn in the Cardinals side over the last couple years.

Earlier this season, Woods had 10 receptions for 85 yards against Arizona. Last year, he had 19 grabs in two games against the Cardinals with a touchdown.

The Rams utilized a quick, play-action-based passing game while receivers were able to generate yards after the catch. Woods caught screens, short out routes and slants over the middle, with his speed and quickness making it difficult to contain him last time.

"Good news is we've got a lot of guys that are still available that have played in really significant games and been big-time factors," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Robert Woods has been outstanding in a variety of roles."

Dre Kirkpatrick guarded him primarily, but without Kupp to deal with, Peterson may be the one shadowing him on most snaps.

Cardinals vs. another mobile quarterback

Wolford rushed for over 1,000 yards during his final two seasons at Wake Forest. During the Rams preseason scrimmage earlier this year, he showed that he can move within and outside the pocket, and could be a threat for scrambling yards.

"He can run a little bit, got a little juice, can throw the ball and so he's a good player," Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden said.

The Cardinals have allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the NFL. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 63 yards against Arizona two weeks ago.

The Rams did not run the ball with Goff often, but with how many rollouts and boots they call, if the Cardinals are not careful, Wolford could tuck it in and pick up chunks.

WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. CB Jalen Ramsey

Sunday will be Round 9 between the two former AFC South foes. In their first meeting on their current respective teams, Hopkins caught eight passes, but for just 52 yards. That is his fourth fewest of the season.

Against Ramsey, he caught three passes for 17 yards, per USA Today. He did, however, draw a 25-yard pass interference penalty.

Hopkins was not able to break for a big gain, as Ramsey had him covered well down the field. Hopkins has had big games against Ramsey before, and Sunday is another opportunity for Hopkins to get an upper hand.

"It's definitely going to be a great matchup, two great competitors," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "That goes back to their Jacksonville versus Houston days."

Predictions

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 20-16

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 21-17

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 23-21

Line: Cardinals -3.0