Combo Preview: Matchups, Injuries and Predictions for Cardinals-Seahawks

There seemingly isn’t an arena outside of Seattle in which Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has had more success than State Farm Stadium. Since his second season in 2013, he is 6-0-1 in the desert, averaging each win by 16.2 points. Veteran Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he even overheard Seahawks players calling Arizona a "home game" last year.

"That didn't particularly sit well,” Fitzgerald said Thursday. “You always want to protect your home field.”

The Cardinals get the chance to do so on the grand stage of Sunday Night Football, starting at 5:20 p.m. Arizona time. The game was originally scheduled for the afternoon and a 1:05 p.m. PST kickoff, but COVID-19 concerns with the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led to the NFL tweaking the schedule to avoid losing a prime time slot.

How to watch/listen

Television: NBC with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Cardinals Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Cardinals Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

While the Cardinals haven’t won at home against Seattle in recent years, they have played well at Century Link Field in Seattle with five wins in seven trips. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray went up there last season and won 27-13, perhaps their most impressive win of the 2019 campaign.

The Cardinals enter this meeting 4-2 after back-to-back wins against the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys and sit just 1.5 games back of the 5-0 Seahawks in the for first place in the NFC West. However, Arizona has yet to play a team that is over .500 this season.

“I believe this is probably going to be the only playoff team as of right now that we're going to face up into this point,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday. “It’s going to be a great challenge and I think that we're definitely ready for it.”

Not only are the Seahawks currently in a playoff spot, but they own the NFL's most productive offense to this point.

They lead the league in points-per-game, red zone efficiency, yards-per-pass and Wilson has the most touchdown completions with 19 in just five games after a bye last week. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf make up the only tandem with four touchdowns each.

The Cardinals, though, are second in red zone touchdown percentage on both sides of the ball. They are No. 10 in opponent completion percentage and No. 12 in yards allowed through the air. The Cardinals also have 17 sacks, led by otuside linebacker Haason Reddick’s four.

Yet, this came against a lackluster schedule. Arizona's defense stood strong against a statistically impressive Dallas offense last week, but the Cowboys were without quarterback Dak Prescott and several starting offensive linemen. This has been a much improved unit for Arizona from last year under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, but Sunday night offers a chance to test out how they stand against an offensive powerhouse.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense has been a sight for sore eyes. They allow 27 points per contest and lead the league in yards allowed per game, primarily through the air.

The Cardinals got off to a poor start last Monday, but picked up the slack in the second quarter. Running back Kenyan Drake had his best game of the season with 164 yards and two touchdowns and, although Murray was mostly inaccurate completing just 9 of 24 passes, he made plays with his legs that kept the Dallas defense off balanced.

With the Seahawks offense being so productive this season, getting off to a better start would open the game up a lot more for Arizona.

Who’s in who’s out

The Cardinals have a lot of players listed as questionable this week. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still dealing with the ankle injury that held him out of practices before Week 4. Kingsbury said he’s “hopeful” Hopkins will play and then heal up next week when the Cardinals have a bye.

Starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot), who both forced turnovers last week, are questionable as well. The rest of the list contains starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), along with outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring).

Kingsbury said he is not sure if safety Jalen Thompson, who was placed on reserve/injured with an ankle issue after Week 1, will be ready. He was designated for return at the start of Week 5 practices.

Seattle All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is out with a groin injury, which is a major blow to an already struggling secondary. Guard Mike Iupati (back) was also downgraded from questionable to out.

Matchups to watch:

Peterson vs. Metcalf

Metcalf had a productive rookie year with 900 receiving yards last season, but he didn’t do much against Arizona. In two games, he had just one reception for six yards and was shut out when covered by Peterson. Metcalf has had a monstrous 2020 season, leading the league in yards-per-catch with 22.55. It’ll be a “team effort” to slow him down this time, according to Joseph.

“It won't be one person's job, it’s going to be the entire defense's job to contain this guy because if we don't, it's going to be points scored,” Joseph said Thursday.

More on that specific matchup here.

Murray vs. Seahawks' secondary

This year hasn't been smooth for the Seahawks' secondary. Adams was the team’s big offseason acquisition, but he’s going to miss his third straight game with a groin issue. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar has missed two games as well, although he will be back Sunday.

The Seahawks have been burned by the big play often this season and Arizona has had several. Murray threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk Monday night and later hit Hopkins who sprinted 61 yards to the red zone. In Week 5, Murray had a career-high 380 yards through the air and will look to bounce back from last week's performance in which he admitted to being "frustrated."

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals' pass rush vs. Seahawks' line

While Wilson has been electric this year, he had his lowest output at 217 passing yards in the team's last game against the Minnesota Vikings. The key that night was applying pressure in the backfield. The Vikings had four sacks and hit Wilson nine times.

The Seahawks’ offensive line is beaten up, with Iupati out and left tackle Duane Brown limited in Friday's practice with a knee issue. Six different Cardinals have multiple sacks this year. Wilson is mobile and can be tough to catch, but if the Cardinals can do so like Minnesota, that will relieve stress on the secondary.

“The more he can stay alive, the longer the DBs have to cover, and that's where the big plays happen,” Joseph said.

Predictions

Some disagreements again this week. Last Monday, it was AllCardinals Deputy Editor Mason Kern who deviated from the pack — to his dismay — picking the Cowboys at home. This time, AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer is going against the grain by picking an Arizona upset.

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 28-24

Mason Kern: Seahawks win 35-28

Alex Weiner: Seahawks win 28-24

Vegas line: Seahawks -3.5