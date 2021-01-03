Injured Groin May Prevent Fitzgerald from Playing Regular Season Finale

ESPN reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald might not be able to play in Sunday’s crucial game against the Rams with a groin injury.

The news Saturday that Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk was placed on reserve/COVID-19 was jarring in a week that has featured depleted offensive resources on both the Cardinals and Rams ahead of the regular season finale between the two teams.

There was also concern that high-risk contacts might affect Arizona's receivers group further, but that does not appear to be the case.

However, the team's wide receiver depth outlook became grimmer when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Cardinals believe wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald won’t be able to fight through a groin injury and play against the Rams.

Schefter said it’s not out of the question that the 17-year veteran will try to play, but the team isn’t counting on it happening.

On one level, it’s stunning that Fitzgerald might not play in what could be the final game of his illustrious career, but it’s also likely he knows being potentially hobbled could hurt the team.

When asked about his status following Thursday's practice, Fitzgerald alluded to the discomfort he was feeling.

"I mean (I'm) 37(-years-old), played a lot of games," he said. "I wouldn't say I feel great, but every day it's getting a little better."

Without Fitzgerald and Kirk, the Cardinals would be left with only Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson at the position in addition to DeAndre Hopkins. They also have Trent Sherfield on the active roster, but he is primarily a special teams weapon and has played just 38 offensive snaps in 14 total games.

The passing game with quarterback Kyler Murray (lower leg) under center would be further compromised if running back Chase Edmonds is inactive or plays dealing with the effects of a hip injury. Edmonds is also an important contributor to the running game behind starter Kenyan Drake. Schefter reported that Edmonds is expected to play.

Murray may have to rely more on the passing game instead of his natural dual-threat rushing ability, as he is dealing with a leg injury suffered in Week 16 on the last offensive play against the 49ers. He practiced in full every day this week and did not have a game status designated.

It’s surely not the best way to enter a game where a playoff spot is on the line, but the Rams will also be affected by the absence of starting quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (reserve/COVID-19), running back Darrell Henderson (ankle), defensive tackle Michael Brockers (reserve/COVID-19) and a potentially limited running back Cam Akers, who is expected to try and play with a high ankle sprain.

Is the leaked information on Fitzgerald a ruse to have the Rams believe he won’t play? Anything is possible because it would seem odd that if there was true concern about Fitzgerald's availability, the Cardinals would have elevated a practice-squad receiver to the active roster Saturday.

Instead, Arizona promoted defensive lineman Stacy McGee, linebacker Terrance Smith and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

We will know soon enough. Sunday’s inactive lists are submitted 90 minutes before game time, which in this case is 12:55 PM Arizona time.