Critical Flags Against Isaiah Simmons Doom Cardinals

While Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons has earned more trust from his coaches, evidenced by increased playing time, there are moments where years of experience may change the outcome.

In the Cardinals 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, Simmons had two critical penalties called against him that led to scores. The validity of the referees' calls on both plays can be argued, but the result remains the same.

"Lately, in the games that we've lost, we've just found a way to shoot ourselves in the foot," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said of the team's penalties. "In a lot of games that we feel like we should have won, we come out and we shoot ourselves in the foot. And it's not a good feeling to keep doing that over and over again. We just got to clean it up. It's pretty obvious. I think everybody watching it sees it."

Simmons' first penalty came on a second-and-7 situation in the first quarter when the Cardinals were leading 10-0. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton completed a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before Simmons made the tackle. Yet, he was flagged for a lowering the head to initiate contact penalty enforced at the Cardinals 30-yard line that gave New England 15 free yards and a fresh set of downs.

That drive resulted in a seven-yard touchdown rush by running back James White to cut Arizona's lead to 10-7 in the second quarter.

While it was a blemish, Simmons made up for it before the half by sacking Newton for a nine-yard loss. He finished the game with five total tackles.

The biggest play of the game occurred with 56 seconds remaining and the Patriots aiming to get into field-goal range. On third-and-13, Newton scrambled toward the sideline and first-down marker. As Newton approached the out-of-bounds line, Simmons laid a hard hit on the veteran quarterback.

Flags flew and Simmons was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, despite Newton clearly being in bounds at the time of contact. From the broadcast replay, it appeared Simmons may have lowered his helmet to initiate the hit again, but that was not the call.

"Lots of chatter on Twitter about the hit on Newton," FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira tweeted Sunday. "I get it. It was a big hit and looked like a foul, but it wasn’t. Newton was in bounds and Simmons did not lead with his helmet. It was more shoulder to shoulder with maybe incidental contact with the helmet. Not a foul."

The 15-yard penalty as a result of the flag on Simmons gave the Patriots critical additional yards that helped them wind down the clock and set up a 50-yard field-goal attempt that kicker Nick Folk sent through the uprights as time expired.

There has been some controversy as to the accuracy of throwing a flag on that crucial hit. Even Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said his piece, before promptly deleting his tweet.

"Imagine this being called a late hit @NFL," he wrote.