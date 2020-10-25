SI.com
AllCardinals
DeAndre Hopkins, Five Other Questionable Players All Active Sunday

Howard Balzer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Red Sea can breathe easy (as if there was ever a question) with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being active for the Cardinals for Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Because of an ankle injury, Hopkins did not practice Wednesday (an estimation because the team conducted only a walk-through) and Thursday, as well as being limited Friday. Hopkins has missed only two games almost midway through his eighth NFL season.

In fact, all of the Cardinals players listed as questionable Friday are active: Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle); defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot); outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot).

Even with Gardeck and Fitts active, recently signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who was signed off the Denver Broncos' practice squad, is active for his first game with the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the inactive list features some familiar faces for Arizona, including quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh miles and tight end Jordan Thomas.

There was optimism recently when Johnson returned to the active roster after being placed on reserve/COVID-19, but he has now been inactive for two consecutive games after being targeted seven times in his first game back.

Once again, the Cardinals will have eight offensive linemen active, featuring starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole, right guard Justin Murray and Beachum, along with backup rookie tackle Josh Jones, guard Max Garcia and center Lamont Gaillard.

Inactive for the Seahawks are safety Jamal Adams (groin), guard Mike Iupati (back), wide receiver Penny Hart, tight end Luke Willson, guard/center Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Anthony Rush.

Adams was declared out Friday, while Iupati was downgraded to out Saturday after being questionable on Friday.

