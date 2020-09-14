SANTA CLARA — After achieving a Week 1 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins likened his mood to the same feelings he experienced after being traded from the Houston Texans in March.

"It feels real sensational right now," he said.

His performance was deserving of the same adjective, setting a new career-high for receptions in his Arizona debut. Entering Sunday, his previous high tally was 12 catches while he was with Houston against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December of 2018. Facing a 49ers secondary that featured Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, among others, Hopkins posted 14 receptions on 16 targets for 151 yards. He had a touchdown called back after review showed his knee was downed at the half-yard-line.

Hopkins played in 74 of the team's 78 offensive snaps Sunday.

"He's a playmaker," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hopkins following the game. "He wants the ball. He wants to win first and foremost and you sense that out on the sideline. And it's fun to be around. It's fun for our guys to see that type of passion and that type of effort when he's out there.

"To watch him do that today, I didn't know he was going to go for that many catches, but he got hot."

In the process of achieving his personal high, Hopkins also eclipsed the franchise record for most receptions recorded in Week 1, which was set by wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald with 13 on the road against the New York Giants in September of 2005. It was also tied for the second-highest amount of catches in Cardinals history regardless of the week with wideout Anquan Boldin in September of 2007. No. 1 in that category belongs to receiver Sonny Randle in November of 1962 with 16.

"Was I surprised about having a career-high catches? No, I wasn't," Hopkins said post-game. "I sacrifice and I put in a lot of work every day from what I eat, to how I take care of my body and my preparation. I know that I'm going to go out and, when my number's called, I'm going to catch the ball."

Additionally, Hopkins continued his streak of consecutive games with five or more catches to 19, the longest active streak in the NFL and fourth-longest all time behind Jarvis Landry's 20, Michael Thomas' 20 and Antonio Brown's 36.

"(Quarterback) Kyler (Murray) kept giving me the ball, kept feeding me and we kept making plays," Hopkins said. "No one panicked. Kliff kept giving me the ball, kept calling my number ... Other guys made big plays and just came to me when we needed a first down, we needed a big play."

Elsewhere, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hauled in four catches for 34 yards, extending his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 244. It represents the longest such streak of any player with a single team — ahead of the 49ers' Jerry Rice with 225 — and the second-longest overall in NFL history behind Rice's 274. The No. 2 active streak currently belongs to Atlanta's wide receiver Julio Jones with 119. Hopkins has the fourth-longest active streak in the category with 111, behind Fitzgerald (244), Jones (119) and New York Giants receiver Golden Tate (116).

Fitzgerald also broke Rice's NFL record for career receptions in Week-1 games. He finished the game with 96 career catches in this category, surpassing Rice's 92.

Murray achieved 100 rushing yards before the final two plays of victory-formation kneels negated nine to finish with 91. The only other Arizona quarterback to achieve that stat was Hall of Famer Charley Trippi in 1951. Murray ended the day completing 26-of-40 passes for 230 yards, one passing and rushing touchdown and one interception on a tipped pass.

"I don't think (running) was a part of game plan," he said. "I just think when you've got the guys that they have over there, getting upfield, tendency to get out of rush lanes, get tired, that's when the offseason work, conditioning, that's when it kicks in. For me, just do whatever it takes to win. Those plays weren't meant for me to take off, but whatever I got to do to get the win I'm going to do."

The Cardinals finished the day with 404 total offensive yards (180 rushing, 224 passing) against a 49ers defense that finished last season ranked No. 2 overall, marking the fifth time the franchise reached the 400-plus total yard threshold in 17 games under Kingsbury. They had done so just once over the previous two seasons combined. Plus, the organization tallied 29 first downs, making it just the fourth time in franchise history the team had 400-plus total net yards and 25-plus first downs in a season opener.

Running back Kenyan Drake rushed 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the victory, with the score coming on the play immediately following Hopkins' touchdown reception was reversed upon review. With that touchdown, Drake has accumulated at least one rushing score in four consecutive games dating back to 2019. It also represented his ninth rushing touchdown in nine games as a Cardinal after having nine total in 54 games with the Miami Dolphins before being traded.

Defensively, the Cardinals sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo three times. Defensive linemen Zach Allen and Angelo Blackson registered solos, as did outside linebacker Chandler Jones for four, seven and five lost yards, respectively. It was Blackson's first sack since 2018, Allen's first of his career and Jones' first in his quest to achieve the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 set by former Giants' defensive end Michael Strahan in 2002.

"One thing we've talked about is this being a new year, us coming out and trying to set an identity for this new team," Cardinals nose tackle and team captain Corey Peters said. "And I think we still have a long ways to go. There were lots of mistakes today and I think that was to be expected, but it's a lot easier to make the corrections after a win. We'll be hard about the tape and try to get better for next week."

Since joining Cardinals in 2016, Jones has tallied 61 sacks, which is the most in the NFL in that span. His 97 since entering the league in 2012 also leads all of professional football.

"One of those games that you hate to see either team lose," Kingsbury said. "Guys, for our first game, pour their hearts out. Both teams battled and battled and came right down to the end. Neither team was obviously in Week 1 game condition like you would be normally, I don't think. But both fought their tails off. I was just impressed by the effort on that field today."

Six teams across the NFL came from behind to win after trailing in the fourth quarter on Kickoff Weekend — Arizona, Chicago, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington — the most fourth-quarter comeback victories during the league openers since 2016 had nine teams do so.

