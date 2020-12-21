Hopkins Glove Change a Catalyst in Cardinals Win

An early glove change by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fortuitous for the team's end result in a 33-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals and the offense subsequently took the field, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knew something was off. Instead of correcting the issue, he decided to let his uneasiness go and play through it.

That decision was fortuitous and a negative play on the team's first offensive drive prompted a change that led Arizona to a 33-26 victory and its eighth win of the season. Hopkins has developed a reputation for his hand size and the gloves he wore to start Sunday's bout just did not fit quite right.

"They were different gloves (than what I finished the game in)," Hopkins said Sunday. "Those were too small. They were like 4Xs and they know I wear 5Xs, so I don't even know why I tried to put them on. But I won't wear those gloves anymore."

Quarterback Kyler Murray navigated the Cardinals offense to the Eagles 9-yard line before hitting Hopkins on a four-yard pass. As the star wideout turned to make a move toward the end zone, he was stripped by cornerback Michael Jacquet and Philadelphia recovered the fumble.

The Eagles offense could not capitalize as quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an incomplete pass from the end zone that was ruled intentional grounding, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 Cardinals lead.

Two plays into Arizona's next drive, Murray showed confidence in Hopkins, targeting him on a pass that fell incomplete. There was not much offensive action for the rest of the first quarter, but Hopkins turned it up at the onset of the second via a 45-yard reception through double coverage, which ranked fairly high in his own assessment.

"That's probably in my top eight, maybe 10," Hopkins said. "I'm going to go with eight, though, because it was on two people. It's not every day you see guys catching on two people in the NFL. Maybe college and high school, but not the NFL."

The effort on that play was the beginning of what turned out to be a nine-catch, 169-yard receiving performance, which marked the first time a Cardinals player had multiple games of 150-plus receiving yards in a single season since wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did twice in 2008. Hopkins posted similar numbers in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers with a 14-catch, 151-yard effort.

"You see them every day in practice," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hopkins and Fitzgerald after the win. "Two of the best ever when you're talking about hands. You put them up against anybody, those two guys — you just get it close and they make incredible catches all day, every day. One handed, whatever, whether it's warming up or not. We see it every day, but it's fun when it happens on game day."

Fitzgerald recorded his first touchdown catch of the year in the win, while Hopkins recorded what would inevitably be the game-winning scoring reception that went 20 yards and was made with one hand — and the changed gloves that caused the fumble earlier in the game.

"That touchdown was big," Hopkins said. "We definitely needed a spark. Three points, we knew wouldn't get the job done against Jalen and those guys. You got to tip your hat off. They're a good team. Jalen did a great job of putting them in position. We knew going down, in that position in the red zone, we saw the matchup that we liked. The guy was playing man, pressing me, and we just wanted to take a shot on him."

When did Hopkins get the feeling he would successfully reach the end zone?

"As soon as it touched these fingers," he said.

Just four plays prior to Hopkins' game-winner, Murray targeted him in a similar coverage situation that led to a 44-yard gain on third-and-8. That momentum swing set up the opportunity that led Arizona to a win.

"Me being who I am, on third down, I always want the ball," Hopkins said. "In a selfish way, I feel like (former Los Angeles Lakers guard) Kobe Bryant wanted the ball in every clutch situation. That's the kind of player I am.

"I knew my team needed a spark. I was telling them to come to me the whole game and in that situation, in a crucial down, Kyler trusted me. We had the matchup that we wanted, which is 1-on-1. Anytime we got that matchup, we feel like that's a winning situation. Kyler put the ball where it needed to be. The guy, he definitely had good position. I just got him off of me, tried to make something happen. I wish I could have scored, but legs got heavy. Fourth quarter."

As for Murray's impression of the waning moments and his trust in Hopkins, there was never really a doubt about who he trusts to make a play when it matters.

"I like him (Hopkins) versus anybody and I like me to put the ball where it needs to be," Murray said. "I guess 99.9 to 100 (percent level of trust)."