DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Shine in Cardinals Red

Alex Weiner

In the first half of the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins became the most productive receiver in franchise history over their first three games. 

In the third quarter, he broke the NFL record for most catches during the first three games with a new team. The record was previously 30 by Eric Metcalf and Hopkins now has 32. He had 10 catches on Sunday, and was an offensive anchor amid a team performance that was inconsistent throughout the game.

"He's doing a great job," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game. "I thought he played within the offense this week and the ball came his way. He's just a guy who finds a way to get open and when he has a ball in his hands, he really makes plays with it. You can see him in the open field making people miss, doing things to get the YAC (yards after catch) and that's his specialty."

There were sections of the game in which he seemingly took over. In the third quarter, Hopkins caught four passes on one drive for 48 yards. That helped set up a Cardinals touchdown.

He made Lions defenders look silly, stepping up after a catch while two defensive backs collided behind him. 

Earlier in the game, he showed his ability to get separation one-on-one on the sideline with a 30-yard reception he made look like a warmup.

"Hopkins really stepped up," receiver Andy Isabella, who had a nice day with two touchdowns of his own, said. "I think we all knew what a great player he was. And he continues to do great things for this team. It's exciting to watch this and learn from it."

Hopkins' historical start has also been a sign of consistency. 

With his first catch on Sunday, he extended his streak of 113 straight games with a reception. Only four other active players, including Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, have longer streaks. 

He also caught at least five passes for the 21st consecutive game. That is the longest streak in the league and second-longest in NFL history, per the Cardinals.

"Everybody knows his name, who he is on the field," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "One of the best players on the field and obviously having him is a huge deal. He's been playing great. Hopefully we can keep that it going."

After the team lost, he posted a message on Twitter to fans that might be disappointed. 

