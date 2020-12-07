DeAndre Hopkins Eclipses 1,000-Yard Receiving Threshold

For the first time since Larry Fitzgerald in 2017, the Arizona Cardinals have a wide receiver who has reached the 1,000-yard threshold. DeAndre Hopkins achieved the feat with an eight-catch, 52-yard performance in the team's 38-28 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I just go out and do my job to the best of my ability," Hopkins said Friday. "Everything else handles itself."

Hopkins went without a catch in the first half before the Cardinals offense finally put together some consistency. Battling with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Hopkins also corralled his first touchdown catch since Week 10 when he recorded the game-winning Hail Mary against the Buffalo Bills.

Needing just 33 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the season, Hopkins' 52 moved him to 1,019. It is the fourth consecutive year Hopkins has achieved this statistical feat and the sixth time in his eight-year career.

Entering Week 13, Hopkins ranked No. 3 in receptions (77) and No. 4 in yards (967) across the entire NFL. Understanding games are still to be played league-wide, this week's totals have currently moved him to No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.

Despite Hopkins' production, the Cardinals' offense has been stagnant over the course of a current three-game losing streak and beyond, in which the franchise has dropped four of the last five games after starting the season 5-2. Against the Rams, Arizona was out-gained in offensive yards 463-232.

"Offensively, obviously, the first half couldn't get in a rhythm," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the loss. "I've got to give them (Rams) credit. I thought they had a good plan and executed it well. We couldn't get anything going and kept our defense on the field a lot, a lot of plays there. And I think as the game went on, it wore on those guys, which is tough. We have to be better, more efficient offensively and not keep those guys on the field so much."

Fitzgerald's 2017 season ended with 1,156 receiving yards on 109 receptions. During the Cardinals' training camp in March, Kingsbury and wide receiver Christian Kirk expressed confidence that the team could have three receivers eclipse 1,000 yards through the air this season. With Hopkins there, the next closest to that goal are Kirk (499), Fitzgerald (336) and Andy Isabella (217) with only four games remaining.