Hopkins on Game-Winning Catch: 'This is No. 1'

Howard Balzer

In a game the Arizona Cardinals probably didn’t deserve to win, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulled a rabbit out of one of his many hats with an improbable 43-yard touchdown catch on a Hail Mary by quarterback Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining in the game to will his team to 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“Disbelief,” was the way inside linebacker Jordan Hicks described his feelings as he witnessed Hopkins leap, come down with the ball and then hang on surrounded by three Bills defensive backs: Jordan Poyer; Micah Hyde; and Tre’Davious White.

Yet, he wasn’t all that shocked, noting “I’ve seen Hop make so many crazy catches.”

Murray, of course, had his part, slinging the ball from the Buffalo 48-yard line and reaching the end zone while scrambling to his left. According to Next Gen Stats, the pass was clocked at 11.66 mph and traveled 51.7 yards in the air.

Prior to the 75-yard drive that lasted 32 seconds, the Cardinals had two opportunities to possibly put the game out of reach in the final quarter, but totaled minus-3 yards on two possessions, losing 12 yards on two third-down plays and taking only 2:58 off the clock while nursing a 26-23 lead.

The Cardinals had come back from a 23-9 deficit to seemingly take control of the game, but then after the two failed final-quarter possessions, had no answers for a Buffalo 12-play, 78-yard drive that began with 3:35 to play and ended on a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds remaining.

Those final 32 seconds were a fitting end to a game that featured two of the league’s leading receivers who were each traded in March and were frequent topics of conversation in the leadup to the matchup.

Last week, in a loss to Miami, Hopkins officially had just three targets, catching each for 30 yards. However, there were 42 additional yards gained on defensive pass-interference penalties that he said should count toward receiver stats.

Still, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury came into Sunday wanting to get the ball more to Hopkins.

“He’s phenomenal,” Kingsbury said after the exhilarating victory. “After last week, I regretted not getting it to him in crunch time more.”

Of course, two incompletions on first and second down in their next-to-last possession were to Hopkins and that three-and-out lasted just 56 seconds. For the game, there were 12 targets that resulted in seven receptions for 127 yards.

Diggs, meanwhile, was targeted 11 times, catching 10 for 93 yards and the lone touchdown. For some fleeting moments, Diggs thought he had earned the memorable, game-winning reception.

But Hopkins one-upped him. When asked where the catch ranks with many of the great ones he’s made in his career, he said simply, “This is No. 1. It won the game.”

