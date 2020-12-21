Murray-Hopkins Combo Comes Through Again for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals retained their hold on the NFC's final wild-card slot with a heart-stopping 33-26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The claws did it again.

In a week where the practice habits of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were questioned and head coach Kliff Kingsbury described how his production this season as “phenomenal,” Hopkins was, well, just that on an afternoon where the Cardinals found a way to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26.

Fittingly, it was Hopkins that scored the winning touchdown on a — yeah, we’ll say it again — phenomenal 20-yard catch from quarterback Kyler Murray with 7:17 remaining in the game. Hopkins went up to make the catch, then somehow held on with one hand as he went crossed the goal line and to the ground.

Afterward, he said that play, along with a previous 45-yarder through double coverage, was in his top eight catches all-time because there were two defenders around him. Asked when he knew he had it, Hopkins smiled and held up his large hands and said, “As soon as it touched these fingers.”

That was his final reception on a day in which he caught nine passes for 169 yards, but it wasn’t the only — OK, this is getting repetitive — “phenomenal” one.

In the second quarter, he also went high to snare a first-down pass for a 45-yard gain that led to a field goal and an early 16-7 lead.

Then, there was a 44-yard catch and run four plays before the winning score on a crucial third-and-9 from the 16-yard line. It was only the Cardinals’ second third-down conversion in eight attempts to that point, but got them out of a hole and set the stage for the winning points.

On the third-down conversion, Hopkins said Murray “put the ball where it needed to be” before making the defender miss to pick up extra yardage.

The Cardinals totaled 526 offensive yards to Philadelphia’s 422, while Murray completed 27 of 36 passes for 406 yards. He did have a bad interception in the end zone in the third quarter when the Cardinals led 26-20 and fumbled on a sack in the second quarter that led to an Eagles touchdown on a possession that started at the Arizona 21-yard line. Hopkins also fumbled inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line on the first drive of the game.

It’s not often that a team wins a game with two red-zone turnovers and that loses the turnover battle 3-0, although the Cardinals did score a touchdown after a blocked punt by inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

They weren’t able to put the Eagles away and even Kingsbury said there was ”relief” when the final pass attempt from quarterback Jalen Hurts was batted down in the end zone.

After Hopkins’ go-ahead touchdown, Hurts connected with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for a 39-yard pass on third-and-12 when cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick fell down. That moved the ball to the Cardinals 34-yard line, but after advancing to the 11, there were two consecutive sacks by outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck — his second of the day — and rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu for a combined loss of 11 yards followed by two incompletions.

After the Cardinals went three-and-out, the Eagles got the ball at their own 22 with 1:28 remaining in the game and drove to the Arizona 31, but three consecutive Hurts incompletions ended the game.

Following the go-ahead touchdown, the Eagles ran 23 plays to the Cardinals three in the final 7:10 of the game.

But, when all was said and done, the Cardinals retained their grip on the final wild-card spot in the NFC with an 8-6 record after a crazy game that took three hours and 27 minutes to play. The eight victories equals the total the team won in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Hopkins summed up the feelings of many, while acknowledging the NFL is set up this way, when he said, “We made it more exciting than it should have been.”

That, in a nutshell, is an apt description of this year’s season.