Despite Shortcomings, Cardinals Put Themselves in Position to Win on Thursday Night

The Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to win Thursday night despite facing adversity throughout the game.

The Arizona Cardinals saw a lot go wrong in Thursday's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

They lost the turnover battle 3-0, had trouble moving the ball in the first half, struggled against the run and dealt with injuries during the game.

But Arizona had the ball on the Green Bay 5-yard line down by three with 15 seconds remaining and an opportunity to win the night.

"With all of that, we had the ball with a chance to win," linebacker Jordan Hicks said postgame. "It's a team that battles, it's a team that doesn't give up."

A miscommunication on what appeared to be a back-shoulder fade from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver A.J. Green led to an interception and a loss.

Arizona is now 7-1 and no longer the final undefeated team in the league.

"You're going to face adversity; this is the NFL," Murray said. "We fought the whole game, just came up short. Make the last play, we're not talking about this. It is what it is."

The Cardinals trailed 10-7 at halftime. They failed to reach 100 net yards in the first 30 minutes.

The second half then started disastrously. Murray fell for a sack on second down, then his pass to rookie Rondale Moore was tipped and intercepted on the next play.

Green Bay scored a touchdown soon after, going up 17-7.

Not having top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins much hurt, as he dealt with a hamstring issues throughout the game.

But the Cardinals eventually found a groove, putting together consecutive touchdown drives of at least 11 plays and 64 yards.

After the Cardinals cut the deficit to 24-21 in the fourth quarter, the defense was needed to make a stop.

Green Bay drove to the goal line but no further.

Arizona stuffed the Packers short three times and outside linebacker Devon Kennard batted a pass away on fourth down.

"As long as we have a blade of grass to defend, we're going to do it," Hicks said. "That fourth-down stop is what this defense is. It's what we've been all year."

The Packers ended the day with 151 rushing yards and no turnovers, but the Cardinals defense kept them alive.

Arizona then marched 94 yards on 11 plays before the fateful interception. It did that with Hopkins in and out and behind third-string center Sean Harlow.

"Our expectation is when we need points to go grab points," running back James Conner said. "That's our mindset. That's the type of football we play."

There was clear frustration during postgame press conferences. It's a fresh wound, and some voices were toned lower than usual .

The team preaches staying in a 1-0 mentality and taking each week for what it is. It was able to do that after seven wins and now faces the challenge of leaving a loss behind them.

"We had some positives, but to me it's about going back in the lab and correcting the stuff we made mistakes on," Hicks said. "We've reset after every win, and we're going to have to reset after after every loss. So it's part of it."

The Cardinals get some extra rest entering Week 9.

They face the San Francisco 49ers on the road next before coming back home to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.