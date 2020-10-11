SI.com
AllCardinals
Week 5 Inactives: LB Kennard, S Banjo Highlight Group

Howard Balzer

The inactives are in for the Cardinals' matchup with the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium and there is one slight surprise at the tight end position.

Arizona's Darrell Daniels, who was questionable because of a thigh injury and missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices, is active. However, that’s not the biggest surprise. Instead, Jordan Thomas, who had a touchdown on the one snap he played last Sunday against Carolina, is inactive, while Evan Baylis, who was elevated to the roster from the practice squad Saturday, is active.

Baylis has been with the team for only 13 days after being signed to the practice squad Sept. 29.

In addition, safety Curtis Riley, who had his contract terminated Monday and was signed to the practice squad the next day, was also elevated to the active roster along with Baylis Saturday. He is active with Chris Banjo (hamstring) inactive for the second consecutive week.

Banjo returned to practice in limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but was also listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed practice Thursday and Friday because of an illness, is active. He tweeted "#flugame" Sunday, seemingly indicating he will try and play through it.

Also inactive for the Cardinals are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) and tackles Josh Jones and Josh Miles.

For the Jets, after being activated from reserve/injured Saturday, running back Le’Veon Bell is active. Bell has missed three games after rushing for 14 yards on six attempts in the season opener.

Most notably, left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and cornerback Bless Austin (calf) are inactive. It was known earlier in the week that quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) wouldn’t be active and Joe Flacco would start.

Becton started the first three games at left tackle, but Chuma Edoga started there last week after starting at right tackle in Week 3.

Also inactive for the Jets are quarterback James Morgan, running back Ty Johnson and safety Marqui Christian.

