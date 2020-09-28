Devon Kennard Displays Value Despite Loss to Lions

Although the end result was not what he would have hoped, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard made yet another valuable impression on his new defense against his old Detroit Lions team.

Kennard has been on the wrong end of both results in the Lions and Cardinals matchup at State Farm Stadium over the last two seasons. In 2019, when he was a team captain in Detroit, the two sides tied. Sunday, the 0-2 Lions achieved their first win of the season — and broke an 11-game losing streak in the process — with a 26-23 victory over 2-0 Arizona.

For Kennard's efforts, he finished Sunday's game with three tackles (two solo, one assisted), two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a sack against Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford that resulted in a nine-yard loss.

Entering the contest, Kennard expressed his desire to attack Stafford, a close friend who attended his wedding in the offseason, and achieved that goal with his second sack of the season. Yet, in anticipation of lining up on the other side of the ball, Kennard expressed his belief in the damage Stafford can do in carving up opposing defenses.

"Matthew Stafford, in my opinion, is one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Kennard said Thursday. "Playing with him last year, if you looked at what he was doing last year before he got hurt, you could argue he was on his way to MVP-type of year. That's the kind of player he is. He was my teammate for two years, great friend of mine, was at my wedding this offseason, so definitely can't wait to get out there and be on the other side of things now."

Stafford turned Kennard's fears into reality Sunday, leading the Lions on a game winning drive that resulted in a field goal from kicker Matt Prater as time expired to secure a 26-23 victory.

Overall, the Cardinals' defense sacked Stafford four times, but generated no turnovers. Conversely, the Lions intercepted Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray three times — increasing his season total to five — and started several drives with optimal field position.

While Cardinals All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones has not generated a sack since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, teams focusing their efforts on him have created opportunities for others. Sunday, Kennard, nose tackle Corey Peters, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and outside linebacker Haason Reddick were the beneficiaries of those opportunities.

"Always getting to the quarterback is huge for us, especially if we can get off the field in those situations," Peters said. "Obviously, it's a momentum play. It gets everybody excited, brings more energy out there. But we've got to do a better job of finishing."

While Kennard digests the loss to the team he twice captained, his thoughts have seemingly already transitioned to the Carolina Panthers and Week 4.

"Tough Loss," Kennard tweeted following the loss. "Bounce back gota be sensational!"