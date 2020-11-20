The Cardinals will have 11 linebackers and four defensive linemen active for tonight’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That linebacker group includes De’Vondre Campbell, who was questionable entering the game because of a calf injury suffered Sunday against the Bills.

Defensive tackle Michael Dogbe was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday and linebacker Reggie Walker was signed from the practice squad. Both are active.

Nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were both placed on reserve/injured Thursday. Phillips played 12 snaps in Week 9 against Miami before suffering a hamstring injury, which prevented him from playing this past Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Evan Baylis, who was signed from the practice squad Thursday, is also active with Darrell Daniels (ankle) inactive. Tight end Maxx Williams had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, but is active.

For the Cardinals, the seven inactive players are quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Charles Washington (groin), tackle Josh Miles, guard Justin Murray (hand) and Daniels. Washington will be missed on special teams, where he is usually in the top five players each week in special-teams snaps.

For the Seahawks, running backs Chris Carson and Travis Homer are out, but Carlos Hyde is active for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in overtime of the Week 7 game against the Cardinals. Also active is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is hampered by a knee injury. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar was placed on reserve/injured Thursday.

The full inactive list for Seattle: Carson, Homer, center Ethan Pocic, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, tight end Colby Parkinson, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who was with the Cardinals earlier this season.