Rams Pressure Keeps Cardinals 'Off Kilter' in Loss

First quarter. Second-and-5 from the Arizona Cardinals 43-yard line. Quarterback Kyler Murray drops back to pass before being enveloped seemingly within an instant by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for a sack resulting in a loss of nine yards.

Third-and-14. Murray's pass falls incomplete to running back Chase Edmonds. Punter Andy Lee ends the drive on a 51-yard kick to switch the field.

It was a play that foretold the story of the Cardinals' 38-28 loss to the Rams Sunday, as Arizona's offense was never quite able to get in rhythm. For Donald, it was career sack No. 83 and he finished the evening with three total tackles.

Donald, one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, is currently tied with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt for the NFL lead in sacks this season. But how exactly did he get to Murray so quickly on that particular play?

Ask the guy who was tasked with blocking him and you will get a straightforward answer.

"(They had) a guy head up over me, which is Aaron Donald, and a guy outside of me," Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "And I'm taking a pass set to basically take the guy outside of Aaron Donald; and he bails. And I'm just not in a good position to react back to him inside. He gets the inside leverage on me."

The Rams got to Murray twice Sunday, the second proving costly for the Cardinals' momentum after linebacker Justin Hollins forced a strip-sack fumble that Los Angeles recovered. While that drive did not result in points after kicker Matt Gay dinked a 37-yarder off the left upright, Murray subsequently threw a pick-6 on the ensuing offensive drive on a third-down pass to wide receiver Andy Isabella that was intercepted by Rams cornerback Troy Hill.

"They got guys who can pin your ears back and get after the quarterback, so it's tough," Murray said. "You kind of got to just dink and dunk or take what they give you. We had the sack fumble, that kind of killed momentum. But again, we kept fighting, just came up short."

The back-to-back turnovers was representative of an overall abysmal offensive performance for Arizona, despite putting up 28 points and adding more to the scoreboard (21) against the Rams than any of their previous opponents this year. It was out-gained 463-232 in total offensive yards.

"Just not on the same page as a unit," Humphries said. "For the most part it just seemed like we were all off kilter as a unit. The guys would get their stuff right outside and they would have pressure in the pocket. It was just a perfect storm on a lot of things."

While Humphries and the Cardinals offensive line have performed significantly better than last season under the instruction of position coach Sean Kugler, Los Angeles boasts a stout defensive front that posed problems all night. Arizona mustered just 92 total rushing yards in the loss.

"It's the NFL," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "You're going to go through slumps and you're going to have times when you're not as sharp for periods of time as you'd like to be. Once again, give them credit. They're a good defensive team and had a good plan and executed."

For team-captain Humphries, getting beat by Donald early on served as a lesson for the remainder of the game. He made the adjustments necessary to prevent the same result from occurring again. The strides taken in his overall maturity are evident and he recognizes the need for increased leadership on his part as the team seeks both a playoff berth and winning results in the final four games of the regular season.

"From my perspective of me doing my job, I think it's just the little things," Humphries said. "I feel like from Monday to Saturday we're having great weeks. It's just bringing those great weeks to Sunday."