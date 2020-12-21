By the Numbers: Murray, Fitzgerald, NFC East Dominated by NFC West

Pot shots have been fired at Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray from several directions this season, and while he is surely not a finished product after 30 NFL starts (after all, who is?), Murray has been accumulating some historic achievements.

After his performance Sunday against the Eagles that included a career-high 406 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing score (his first of the latter since the Buffalo game), Murray now has nine games this season with a passing and rushing touchdown.

If anyone might be wondering who else has done that, don’t bother looking for it. No one has. Ever.

But, that’s not all.

Murray has 10 career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown and is the fourth quarterback with 10 such games in his first two seasons in NFL history, joining New England's Cam Newton (14 games), Buffalo's Josh Allen (10) and former Patriot Steve Grogan (10). Grogan did it for New England in 1975-76.

With 26 touchdown passes and 11 rushing touchdowns this season, Murray joins Newton (2015) as the only quarterbacks with at least 25 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season in NFL history.

The 406 yards gave Murray 3,637 this season, making him the fifth player in league history to pass for at least 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. The others were Peyton Manning with Indianapolis in 1998-99; Andrew Luck with Indianapolis in 2012-2013; Jameis Winston with Tampa Bay in 2015-16 and Baker Mayfield with Cleveland in 2018-2019.

Larry Legend

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had three receptions Sunday, including his first touchdown of the season. In his 17th year, Fitzgerald now has 48 receptions and needs two more to equal Jerry Rice’s mark for the most seasons (17) with at least 50 catches. He is currently tied with tight end Tony Gonzalez, who also had 16 seasons with at least 50.

NFC L(East)

The Cardinals victory over the Eagles completed a sweep of the four NFC East teams on their schedule. While this one was the closest, the Cardinals outscored Dallas, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Washington by a combined score of 127-58. The Cardinals are 4-6 in their other 10 games on the season.

The Los Angeles Rams also won all four games and by a combined score of 104-55. They are 5-5 in their other 10 games. The Seattle Seahawks were 3-1, losing only to the Giants, and are 7-3 in their other 10 games. The San Francisco 49ers, after its loss to Dallas Sunday, finished 1-3 against the NFC East and are 4-6 in their other 10 games.

All teams in the NFC West play division games the last two weeks of the season and each team is currently 2-2 in the division.

Meanwhile, the records of the NFC East teams in all other games features Washington at 5-5, Dallas and the N.Y. Giants at 4-6 and Philadelphia at 2-7-1.

Close to the Vest

The Cardinals 33-26 win over the Eagles was the eighth game of the season that has been decided by seven points or less.

Oddly, the Cardinals are 4-4 in those games. The wins and losses have been by a total of 16 points and three of each were by four points or less.

They defeated the Eagles by seven, the 49ers by four, the Seahawks by three in overtime and the Bills by two. The Cardinals lost by seven to Seattle and by three to Detroit, Miami and New England.

Zach Attack

Defensive tackle Zach Allen had experienced a pedestrian season when it came to numbers entering Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He missed three games while on reserve/injured with an ankle issue and in 10 games (with four starts), Allen had totaled 17 tackles (nine solo), five quarterback hits, three for loss, one sack for minus-4 yards and one pass defensed.

Yet, Allen Sunday was at the top of the defensive statistics with 11 tackles (six solo) and one for loss, a sack for minus-14 yards, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed on a tip ball thrown by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.