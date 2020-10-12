'Dynamic' Chase Edmonds Creating Potential RB Controversy

The MetLife Stadium Company changed ownership Sunday. At least, it would if Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds wanted it.

For the second consecutive year, Edmonds scorched the stadium's turf en route to a Cardinals win. Prior to Sunday's 30-10 victory over the New York Jets, Edmonds' last appearance in the stadium was a 126-yard, three touchdown rushing performance on 27 attempts in a 27-21 win over the New York Giants.

The Jets' efforts to slow Edmonds Sunday failed, as he contributed one touchdown run and 36 yards on three attempts, while also amassing 56 receiving yards on five catches.

No, Edmonds does not want a stake in ownership of MetLife, but having the opportunity to excel just under 16 miles from where he played his college football at Fordham is reward enough.

"I wouldn't say I own a piece of MetLife, but it definitely feels good just to come back here," Edmonds said following the win. "Obviously, no fans this game, but always feels good to come back to New York City. Obviously, I had a good career at Fordham University, so I've got a lot of family and friends up this way. And I do have a nice little feeling with that stadium, MetLife."

For his efforts, Edmonds has cemented his place as Arizona's No. 2 running back behind Kenyan Drake. Yet, after recent performances, he could be vying for looks as the starter. For now, he said he is unconcerned with the optics of their respective roles.

"I think it's a good thing for both of us," Edmonds said. "KD has his role for the team, I have my role for the team, just try to play off each other and really just do the best job that we can do when our number gets called. I think it's also a little bit of a difficult mismatch for the defense because, usually, when you play 20-personnel — meaning two running backs — you kind of have to stay in base. They'll be in three-linebacker sets and then that gives us the ability to split me out wide, usually on a linebacker and then it lightens up the box for KD as well. It just helps each other out."

Edmonds kick-started the scoring for the Cardinals Sunday with a 29-yard touchdown run. Yet, his impact out of the backfield as a receiving threat has been one of the team's most underrated assets, especially for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

"He's a dynamic player and great in the passing game, can run it, fun to watch," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Fun to watch every day in practice. His work ethic, whether it's special teams or offense, he's got real juice and we've got to continue to find ways to get him the ball. There's a lot of playmakers and he's one that can make things happen."

Murray added: "Chase, he can do it all. He can run the ball, he can catch it out of the backfield, he can block. He's a smart football player, he loves the game. I can't say enough about Chase, to be honest. He's a great football player."

No matter his place on the roster, Edmonds has made impact plays each time his number is called. It starts on the practice field, where he tears up his own defense on a daily basis.

"I think Chase is a heck of a player," Cardinals safety Budda Baker said. "In practice he's making plays each and every day. I love to see Chase on the field because that's just another weapon that we can use and seeing him on the field, seeing him break out that run, he just looks so smooth, great ball [handler], knows where the hole is every time.

"He's a great player off the catch and definitely excited to have Chase and I love to play against Chase. He's a guy that, we always talk and talk to each other on the field and try to smack talk each other in practice. It's great to see that he's making plays each and every game."