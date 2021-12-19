Edmonds Returns for Cardinals; Ertz, Pugh and Conner Active

Left guard Justin Pugh, running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz are all active for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

When NFL teams announce 90 minutes before game time who is inactive, the larger story is who is active.

That is surely the case for the Cardinals as kickoff approaches for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Inactive for Arizona are running back Eno Benjamin, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive tackle Zach Kerr and quarterback Trace McSorley.

Notably active for the Cardinals are running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, tight end Zach Ertz, left guard Justin Pugh, safety Charles Washington and wide receiver Andy Isabella.

Edmonds and Washington were activated from reserve/injured, designated for return Saturday. Ertz was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, so we will watch how much he plays.

Pugh is expected to start at left guard, which could slide Sean Harlow to right guard with the expectation that Max Garcia will be at center with Rodney Hudson on reserve/COVID-19. Harlow has been at left guard since Pugh suffered a calf injury last month.

It’s also possible Josh Jones could be the right guard or see time there. His last start was against Carolina on Nov. 14.

Borders was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad this past week after Robert Alford suffered a pectoral injury against the Rams Monday night and was placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

The team’s four active cornerbacks will be Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton and Kevin Peterson. Peterson was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

For the Lions, the inactive players are running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder), linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (back), safety Tracy Walker, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Trinity Benson and tackle Will Holden.

Swift and Okwara had been declared out on Friday.

Walker, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and safety Bobby Price were activated from reserve/COVID-19 Saturday. The latter two are active for Sunday’s game.