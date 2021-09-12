Arizona Cardinals Eno Benjamin Inactive Again

Cardinals second-year running back Eno Benjamin was one of five players declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Despite the hype and summer-long accolades directed at Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, his 2021 season has begun the same way his entire 2020 season went.

Benjamin was one of five players declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after he was inactive for all 16 games in his rookie season.

That clears the way for rookie Rondale Moore to be the kickoff returner against the Titans. He and Benjamin are listed on the depth chart together for those returns, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see wide receiver Andy Isabella also return kickoffs.

It remains to be seen if the versatile Moore will also return punts where he is listed as No. 2 behind fellow receiver Christian Kirk.

The other inactives for the Cardinals are third quarterback Chris Streveler, offensive tackle Joshua Miles and cornerbacks Tay Gowan and Luc Barcoo. Even with Miles inactive, the Cardinals will have eight offensive linemen for the game: starters D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones and Kelvin Beachum plus Brian Winters, Justin Murray and Max Garcia.

Notable players active include all three tight ends on the roster: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris; defensive end Michael Dogbe, outside linebackers Victor Dimukeje and Kylie Fitts and cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Fitts was signed from the practice squad Saturday when outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck was placed on reserve/injured (knee/hand). Hamilton was added to the roster from the practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley was placed on the COVID list Friday after testing positive.

Dogbe was on the practice squad for most of 2020, but played in three games.

For the Titans, the inactive players are wide receivers Cameron Batson and Josh Reynolds, cornerback Chris Jackson, linebacker David Long Jr., tackle Dillon Radunz, tight end Tommy Hudson and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.

Long (hamstring) was declared out Friday, while Reynolds (foot), Jackson (hamstring) and Hudson (toe) were listed as questionable.

Radunz was selected by the Titans in the second round of this year’s draft.