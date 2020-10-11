The words from Cardinals general manager Steve Keim resonated this past week when he said of the team’s two-game losing streak, “It comes down to making plays and executing ... our stars have not played like stars.”

Sunday was different as there were numerous big plays in a 30-10 victory over the winless New York Jets, but they came not only from the team's stars.

Following a week in which explosive plays were non-existent, they came in bunches inside MetLife Stadium. It started with a 29-yard touchdown run by Arizona running back Chase Edmonds that provided an early 7-0 lead.

As wide receiver Christian Kirk said, “We came out with a chip on our shoulder.”

Following a week in which quarterback Kyler Murray averaged only 5.4 yards per completion while setting an NFL record for least amount of passing yards (133) with at least 24 passing attempts (24), he averaged 14.1 with 27 completions for a career-high 380 yards Sunday. Edmonds said he wasn’t aware Murray passed for that many and called it “a sneaky 380.”

That’s what happens when wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has receptions of 45 and 37 yards, the 37-yarder being a touchdown, on the last scoring drive of the game. With 131 yards Sunday, Hopkins has 528 in five games and his average per reception for the season improved from 10.2 to 11.7. He is averaging nine catches per game.

In five games with the Cardinals, Hopkins has surpassed the 100-yard receiving threshold three times. Since entering the NFL in 2013, just Julio Jones (47) and Antonio Brown (39) have more 100-yard receiving games than Hopkins’ 33. Arizona's newest wide receiver also had six catches, giving him the most by a Cardinal through the first five games of the season with 45, JT Smith's 44 in 1989. That 45 total is also the most in NFL history for any player in his first five games with a franchise, pushing Atlanta's Eric Metcalf (42 in 1995) to second.

Edmonds contributed a 30-yard reception in a last-minute second-quarter possession that began on the 19-yard-line and resulted in a 47-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal that provided a 17-3 halftime lead.

Arguably one of the biggest plays came in the third quarter when the Cardinals led 17-10 and Murray connected with tight end Darrell Daniels for 31 yards on fourth-and-1 from their own 39-yard line. That drive resulted in a touchdown. It was Daniels longest career reception, surpassing the 15-yarder he hauled in during Week 3 against Detroit.

"It worked out," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of the play postgame. "(Tight ends coach) Steve Heiden brought it to me earlier in the week and showed me the look and said, 'Hey, this is what will happen on third-and-short, fourth-and-short-type call.' It was a beautiful play design by him and it worked out. Happy to see Darrell catch it. The roll he's come in and provided since (tight end) Maxx (Williams) has been out (ankle) has just been huge. That was a big play to keep us going."

Kirk had catches of 24 and 21 yards, while wide receiver Andy Isabella also had one for 24 yards.

Seven receptions totaled 212 of Murray's 380 yards (55.8 percent). Including Edmonds’ touchdown run, those eight plays of 20-or-more yards accounted for 241 of the team’s 496 total yards.

“We have weapons,” Murray said, simply, “and we have to use our guys.”

Defensively, the Cardinals held the Jets under 300 yards (285) despite losing outside linebacker Chandler Jones to a potentially season-ending biceps injury in the second quarter.

The Jets converted just 4 of 13 third downs and three of the stops were on third-and-1. The first came late in the first quarter and was followed by a fourth-and-1 stop in the red zone at the Arizona 13-yard line.

Following a Murray interception on a tipped pass from linebacker Neville Hewitt into the hands of linebacker Avery Williamson that gave the Jets the ball at the Cardinals 10-yard-line. Still, the Cardinals' defense held the Jets to a field goal.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker and special-teams standout Dennis Gardeck replaced Jones and had two sacks in the first defensive snaps of his career, more than Jones through 4.5 games this season.

A beaming Gardeck said afterward, “I just tried to do what I do every day in practice … play hard.”

Safety Budda Baker, who returned to the field after missing last week following thumb surgery, said, “The defense responded like a good defense should.”

And Gardeck?

“The standard is the standard,” Baker said. “If you’re on the field, you need to play like a starter. Dennis played hard. Now he will be on the (opponents’) scouting report.”