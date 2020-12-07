First and Third Down an Abyss for Cardinals in Loss to Rams

For most of the season, the Cardinals have been generally successful on first down. While much attention is usually paid to third-down triumph, a large part of that is how productive a team is on first down.

Sunday was not a good one for Arizona on either of those downs, no matter the distance, both offensively and defensively.

The Cardinals began the game totaling only 10 yards on their first six first-down plays. Only a Rams facemask penalty on a third-down sack by Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd prevented the opening series from also being a three-and-out.

On their next four possessions — all three-and-outs — the Cardinals had a total of nine yards. They faced third downs of 14, four, 10 and 11 yard distances.

Entering the game, the Cardinals ranked eighth in the NFL with an average of 6.21 yards on first down. Sunday, they had 25 first-down plays for 95 yards, a 3.8-yard average. Quarterback Kyler Murray was 8-for-10 passing on first down, but for only 50 yards.

For the game, the Rams were 4-for-12 (33.3 percent) on third down after being at 43.8 percent and tied for eighth in the NFL entering Week 13.

While Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned several times the failure of the offense to get in rhythm, the reality is that "rhythm" is impossible to create when there is a preponderance of three-and-outs.

Murray said, “We didn't have much success on those early downs, which obviously gets you in a rhythm and gets you going.”

However, virtually overlooked this season is how Murray has struggled on third down. After 12 weeks, he ranked 24th in the NFL on third-down passing with a rating of 66.1, thanks to a completion percentage of 55.7 percent, 6.26 yards-per-attempt, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Sunday, he was an abysmal 3-for-11 for 19 yards, including a 35-yard pick-six by Rams cornerback Troy Hill — the first interception of his career.

Also contributing to that were five third-down plays with 10 yards to go or more. Overall, their third-down attempts averaged 8.25 yards to go.

Meanwhile, the Rams had 34 first-down plays in the game for 194 yards, a 5.71 average. However, their first 21 totaled 136 yards, an average of 6.47. They entered the game sixth in the league with an average of 6.25 yards on first down.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was efficient the entire game, with no turnovers, and was rarely under pressure. Overall, he completed 37 of 47 passes for 351 yards. On first down, he was 15-for-20 for 141 yards and 10-for-11 for 117 yards with a touchdown on third down.

The Rams converted 9 of 15 third downs in the game.

As Kingsbury noted, “Critical situations continue to show up. Big third downs on both sides of the ball that we have to find a way to stay on the field offensively and defensively — the third-and-long situations — we have to find a way to get off the field. We continue to have critical situations rise up and we're not always handling them.”

That same point was brought up after the Cardinals' Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots by left guard Justin Pugh, who said, "We got to do a better job of running the ball effectively on first and second down, putting us in manageable third-down situations . . . We've got to step up in the biggest moments, everyone across the board. It just seems like we're not making those big plays at those big moments."

Whether the team will be able to do that will determine what happens in the final four weeks of the season.

Kingsbury said, “The best way, coaches and players, in this last month that we have guaranteed, we have to really look at that and examine how do we get better in those moments.”