Fitzgerald, Pugh, Edmonds, Reddick Active vs. 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Left guard Justin Pugh is active for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and now the only question is whether he will start and how much he will play.

Pugh did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles becasue of a calf injury and Justin Murray played every snap at the position. Prior to Pugh’s injury, Murray had been splitting snaps in games with Pugh and right guard J.R. Sweezy.

Against the Eagles, Max Garcia shared snaps with Sweezy. Garcia will also be the backup for center Mason Cole, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after becoming a father.

Backup center Lamont Gaillard became a father Dec. 18, but is still under a roster exemption as he goes through COVID-19 protocols after returning to the team.

From the group of 10 players listed as questionable Thursday, eight are active including Pugh, those including wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back Chase Edmonds, tight ends Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold, outside linebackers Haason Reddick and Kylie Fitts and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

The other two listed as questionable are inactive: tight end Maxx Williams and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

The other four players inactive for the Cardinals are wide receiver Andy Isabella, quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin and tackle Josh Milles.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle was activated from reserve/injured Friday and is active for Saturday’s game, as is rookie tackle Colton McKivitz, who was activated from reserve/COVID-19 Friday. Quarterback Nick Mullens (right elbow) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), who had been declared out on Thursday, were both placed on reserve/injured Friday.

Inactive for San Francisco is cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Jimmie Ward, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Matt Cole, defensive end Dion Jordan and defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens.