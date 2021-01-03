NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
WR Larry Fitzgerald Inactive vs. Rams; RB Chase Edmonds Active

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is iactive Sunday, while running back Chase Edmonds in active.
The early Sunday morning reports turned out to be accurate: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is inactive for the Cardinals game today against the Los Angeles Rams, while running back Chase Edmonds is active.

As expected, in the event Fitzgerald wasn’t able to play, both Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson are active. However, that leaves the Cardinals with only four wide receivers on the game-day roster, including Trent Sherfield, who plays mostly on special teams.

The hope is that Edmonds will be available for his normal action, which includes being utilized as a runner and receiver behind Kenyan Drake.

Three other players that were considered questionable on Friday’s injury are active: safety Budda Baker and tight ends Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels. The Cardinals are dressing two other tight ends for the game: Dan Arnold and Seth DeValve.

Safety Jalen Thompson, who has not played since Week 11 because of a recurrence of an early-season ankle injury, is also active.

A mild surprise on the inactive list is center Lamont Gaillard, who has been active every week this season when he has been available. Max Garcia is the backup center and guard.

Also odd is that cornerback Jace Whittaker was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but is inactive.

Also inactive are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin and tackle Josh Miles.

For the Rams, running back Cam Akers is active along with quarterback Blake Bortles, who was signed off Denver’s practice squad this week. With Jared Goff and Bryce Perkins inactive, Bortles will be the backup to starter John Wolford. Perkins was added to the roster Saturday from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Also inactive for the Rams are center Brian Allen, linebacker Micah Kiser and wide receiver Trishton Jackson.

