The Arizona Cardinals are on a three-game winning streak and are one game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Miami Dolphins have also won their last three games and are 1.5 games behind Buffalo for first place in the AFC East.

The two surging teams meet at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch/listen

Television: CBS with Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Michael Grady (sideline)

Cardinals Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside Slant

The Cardinals went into the bye week on the high of taking down the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

However, last year, the Cardinals struggled out of the bye and lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-7 at home. A theme since the Week 7 finish has been to avoid that lull, and receiver Larry Fitzgerald pointed out that the team took training during the bye week seriously.

"You would have thought it was a regular practice day the way guys were going about their business and professionalism," Fitzgerald said. "I think a lot of that has to do with where we are as a team, 5-2. I think guys understand that we have a really good ball club and we want to keep that positive momentum."

The Dolphins will start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second time in his young career. He got the win in his first start last week against the Rams, albeit with just 93 passing yards.

Arizona cornerbacl Patrick Peterson pointed out that Miami ran a very conservative offense last week as Tagovailoa got comfortable, so what the Dolphins look like this Sunday is a bit of a mystery.

The Dolphins defense did the trick with four takeaways, one of which was an interception returned for a touchdown and another was a fumble returned to the 1-yard line.

The Dolphins have allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL this season at 18.6 and have allowed just 34 points during their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray entered the bye after a big performance. He out-dueled Seattle's Russell Wilson in the Seattle game with 360 passing yards, 67 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He won NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Miami has allowed a lot of yards this year, but has done well at forcing turnovers and stopping teams in the red zone. The Cardinals, though, have the fifth-best red-zone touchdown percentage in the NFL.

Who's in/out

The Cardinals have a laundry list of missing starters for Sunday.

On offense, running back Kenyan Drake is out with an ankle injury he sustained against Seattle. That means Chase Edmonds will be the starter for the Cardinals.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

In the secondary, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. (COVID-19) and Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) won't play, nor will outside linebacker Devon Kennard (COVID-19). Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and special-teams standout Ezekiel Turner (toe) are both questionable.

Some good news for Arizona is that Week-1 starting safety Jalen Thompson is back after missing every game since the season opener. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he also has the ability to fill in at slot corner.

In addition, the Cardinals will have recent additions edge rusher Markus Golden, defensive tackle Josh Mauro and cornerback De'Vante Bausby ready to go.

For Miami, starting halfback Myles Gaskin landed on reserve/injured this week (knee) and his backup Matt Breida is out with a hamstring injury. Jordan Howard will likely be the primary running back. Aside from the backfield, the Dolphins are mostly healthy with cornerback Jamal Perry the only questionable player.

Matchups:

Cardinals run game vs. Dolphins rush defense

The Dolphins have struggled to stop opposing running backs all season, and that did not stop during the winning streak. The Rams ran for 131 yards despite trailing for most of the game. Miami allows the fourth-most yards per rush in the league, 4.9.

The Cardinals are without Drake, but Edmonds is a speedy, versatile back that can break for big runs and catch passes. He's gained 6.1 yards per rush this year, and was a big factor in the Seattle game after Drake went down.

"Everybody here knows what Chase is capable of, how hard he works, what type of player he is," Murray said. "Everybody here can count on him."

More on who will get carries for Arizona here.

Murray vs. Tagovailoa

The last time these two faced each other was at the Orange Bowl in the 2018 College Football Playoff. That game was ironically played in south Florida.

Tagovailoa's Alabama team won the game, but as Edmonds recalled this week, Murray kept the underdog Oklahoma Sooners alive.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy that year while Tagovailoa came in second. This is the first NFL battle between two quarterbacks who have the potential to be staples of the league for the next decade.

Cardinals pass rush vs. Dolphins protection

The Dolphins don't allow many sacks; less than two per game. Last week, Tagovailoa went almost untouched with one sack and three hits. Miami ran a lot of short, quick throws and runs to alleviate pressure.

The Cardinals pass rush is light this week without Kennard. They are already without Chandler Jones due to a season-ending biceps injury. However, the Cardinals are eighth in the league in sacks despite injury issues throughout the season. Getting Golden back, who was with the Cardinals in 2015-2018, was a big addition. He had 10 sacks last season.

"(General manager) Steve (Keim) did a great job predicting we would need another outside guy to help us out and bring in a guy like that is huge," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said."

Putting pressure on the rookie given the injury concerns at running back could be the surest way to shut down Miami's offense.

Predictions

Back to a consensus this week with our picks.

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 24-13

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 28-17

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 27-19

Line: Cardinals -4.5