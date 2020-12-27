Reddick 'Confidence Up Right Now,' Nears NFL Sack Lead

In an all-important "prove-it" contract year after the Arizona Cardinals did not exercise his fifth-year option, outside linebacker Haason Reddick has fit the bill.

Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, Reddick continued his exceptional level of play with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit. He forced a turnover on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard toward the end of the first half on a strip-sack that gave possession back to the Cardinals via a recovery by inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

"I seen me and the quarterback," Reddick said of the play. "I saw that he was about to throw the ball and I just dove and was trying to stop him. I attacked the elbow and it worked. I seen the quarterback getting ready to throw, I seen that I was close and I just dove up and was able to hit his arm."

The defensive effort, despite the team's 20-12 loss, gave Reddick 7.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his last three games played. His season total of 12.5 sacks is a three-way tie for second in the NFL entering Sunday with New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, trailing only Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has 13 entering Week 16.

"It means a lot to me," Reddick said. "My confidence is up right now. It just means so much to me. I believe a lot of people doubted me and wondered, 'Would I be able to do it? Would I be able to play outside linebacker at this level?' And the fact that I'm doing it and I'm playing at a pretty high level right now, it just is amazing for me."

Reddick's inspired level of play has been a welcome sight for the Cardinals, who selected the Temple product in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After starting his career at inside linebacker, the franchise converted him back to the edge in his more natural role and it has paid dividends.

His effort likely has the Cardinals heavily contemplating their decision and estimating the price range he will command this offseason. The approximate $10 million he was set to make had his deal been exercised may be more appealing in hindsight.

"I always knew I could do it, but now my confidence is through the roof and it's just to keep building on it from here on out," Reddick said. "Keep getting better and better at it."