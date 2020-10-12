SI.com
Hell on Wheels Dennis Gardeck Makes a Statement in First Defensive Outing

Alex Weiner

On Sunday, Cardinals special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck lined up at outside linebacker for the first time in his career, and he was not shy about it.

"I was just letting (the Jets) know, 'Hey, I'm a special teamer. Take it easy.' "

He called that comment "mental warfare," as he then picked up the first two sacks of his career, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth.

Gardeck, a third-year player from the University of Sioux Falls (Division II), said he made the Jets say, “Dang, we just got beat by a special teamer.”

For his performance, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury awarded the game ball to Gardeck in the locker room after the win, which he was proud to do.

"There's a reason he's able to go in there when he gets his opportunity to make those plays, because he does it every single day (in practice), as hard as he can go," Kingsbury said. "So, there's no doubt a piece like that on your team brings a lot of inspiration."

Gardeck has been a stalwart for the Cardinals this season on special teams, and is one of the hardest working players on the squad. Kingsbury called him the hardest studier he has ever seen in a player. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins called him a “workhorse” and someone whose example gives the team motivation.

Gardeck smiled when he received the game ball, but wasn’t as emotional as he was after his second sack when he broke out his celebration dance:

"I'm an emotional guy," Gardeck said. "There's no controlling them. So, when I was out there first, I was really nervous. I was trying to laugh and joke about it. So then when I was excited, I just let myself be excited. I'm the one with the arms out spinning around. We call that turning the corner, which is what you do as a pass rusher. And it's just, you spin around on one foot. It's easy for somebody that doesn't have much rhythm. So that's kind of my go-to."

Gardeck’s services may be needed much more on defense for the rest of the season.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones left the game in the second quarter with a biceps injury, one that Kingsbury said could end his season.

"My prayers are with him," Gardeck said. "I hope that he's good. He's been a great mentor for me these past three years. I want nothing but the best for him."

Jones is a reigning All-Pro and the NFL’s sack leader since he entered the league in 2012. The Cardinals will need their depth, including Gardeck to step up in his absence.

Gardeck may not have Jones’ track record, but Kingsbury has no doubt he will give the effort. 

"I see it every day at practice, he is hell on wheels," Kingsbury said. "Going on scout team against our offensive line, they hate trying to block him because he's non-stop. He's relentless. And that's what we saw there today."

