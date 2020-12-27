Despite Loss, DeAndre Hopkins Breaks Team Receptions Record

The yards were hard to come by for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as they were for the entire team Saturday. And surely Hopkins would have rather reached a milestone in a victory, but his eight receptions in the 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers gave him 111 this season, breaking the club record of 109 that Larry Fitzgerald did twice in his career.

The difficult reality was that after totaling 136 and 169 yards in the previous two games, each on nine catches, his eight Saturday produced only 48 yards while proving he was human on a couple attempts where he came close to making the eye-opening grabs that have become expected.

The 48 yards also left him only 26 short of reaching 10,000 in his career.

He wasn’t alone in being frustrated by the 49ers defense. Fitzgerald had six receptions for only 28 yards. Running backs Kenyan Drake (2-5) and Chase Edmonds (2-8) combined for 13 yards on four catches, and Edmonds was sidelined by a hip injury.

Christian Kirk had a 38-yard reception on the third play of the game, but only 38 yards on his next six. That 38-yarder and a 45-yard play to KeeSean Johnson accounted for 83 of quarterback Kyler Murray’s 247 yards. His 164 other passing yards came on 29 completions, a 5.7-yard average.

As for Hopkins’ record, Kirk said, “It's expected; I'm not surprised by it. Just the plays that he's made all season, the caliber of play that he puts on every single Sunday, the guy just shows up. He's an elite impact player and shows every week why he's the best receiver in the league. So, it's been really fun to watch him be successful here and have a huge impact on this team.”

Left tackle D.J. Humphries seconded that when asked about Hopkins breaking the record without benefit of an offseason.

“Honestly, I don't think we expect anything less from D-Hop,” Humphries said. “He's the best receiver in the world in our opinion and we didn't expect anything less from him than to come here and continue to be one of the best receivers in the league. It definitely didn’t surprise me at all.”