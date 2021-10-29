Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Zaven Collins 18 Snaps

On Wednesday, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury for Thursday night’s game against Green Bay, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the prospect of Hopkins playing. He has missed only two games in his career.

“If it's Hop and it's a national TV game, I know he'll try to be out there," Kingsbury said. "He likes those bright lights and usually plays really (well).”

Hopkins did indeed try to play, but it wasn’t very much. He played only 15 of a possible 59 snaps and was targeted twice by quarterback Kyler Murray, catching both for 66 yards. His 55-yard reception led to the team’s first touchdown.

After the disappointing loss, Kingsbury said of him being largely unavailable, “That's a big part of our offense having that guy. So I thought Antoine (Wesley) stepped up, made a big fourth-down catch and did some good things. And then (tight end Zach) Ertz obviously came on in the second half. And so guys stepped up. But if you don't have DeAndre Hopkins, you're not gonna be as potent as you could be on offense.”

Defensively, the Cardinals knew establishing the run was what the Packers would try to accomplish without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Rodgers entered the game averaging 11.3 yards per completion with Adams at 14.3 and Lazard at 12.3. The team’s wide receivers had totaled 90 of the team’s 156 receptions with Adams leading the team with 52.

Thursday night, only 10 of 22 Rodgers’ completions were to wide receivers for 64 yards and overall his average per completion was 8.4.

Conversely, running backs Aaron Jones (89) and A.J. Dillon (52) had combined for 141 rushing attempts in the first seven games, an average of 20.1 per game. Thursday night, they combined for 31 with Dillon having 16 for 78 yards (4.9 average). He had only 52 attempts (7.4 average) prior to Thursday night.

The Cardinals run defense has had off-and-on issues this season, and it surely didn’t help not having defensive end J.J. Watt, who was inactive, or linebacker Zaven Collins, who plays most of his snaps on run defense. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and ended up playing only three snaps of 73 in the game.

Said linebacker Jordan Hicks, “Obviously, we wish we had both of them out there (for) physicality, leadership. Zaven, the way he plays fast downhill. But, that's not an excuse. We got to play better with the guys we have out there.”

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (59 snaps, 16 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (59/100)

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 35/59; James Conner 22/37

Did not play: Jonathan Ward. Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: A.J. Green 56/95; Christian Kirk 46/78; Rondale Moore 36/61; Antoine Wesley 31/53; DeAndre Hopkins 15/25

Inactive: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 43/73; Demetrius Harris 10/17; Darrell Daniels 1/2

Reserve/injured: TE Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Sean Harlow, RG Josh Jones, RT Kelvin Beachum 59/100

Did not play: T Joshua Miles, G Danny Isidora, C/G Zack Johnson. Inactive: C/G Max Garcia. Reserve/injured: C Rodney Hudson

DEFENSE (73 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 57/78; DT Jordan Phillips 50/68; DT Leki Fotu 37/51; DE Michael Dogbe 25/34; DT Josh Mauro 17/23

Inactive: DE J.J. Watt; NT Rashard Lawrence. Reserve/COVID-19: NT Corey Peters

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 73/100; OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 71/97; OLB Chandler Jones 62/85; OLB Markus Golden 43/59; ILB Tanner Vallejo 29/40; OLB Devon Kennard 12/16; OLB Dennis Gardeck 5/7; ILB Zaven Collins 3/4

Did not play: OLB Victor Dimukeje; OLB Joe Walker. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts.

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr. 73/100; CB Marco Wilson 70/96; S Budda Baker 67/92; S Jalen Thompson 64/88; CB Robert Alford 44/60, S Deionte Thompson 1/1

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton; S Chris Banjo; S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (22 snaps, 31 players)

S Chris Banjo, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker 19/86; CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Victor Dimukeje 15/68; LB Tanner Vallejo 14/64; RB Jonathan Ward 13/59; S Deionte Thompson 12/55; TE Demetrius Harris 11/50; WR/RS Rondale Moore 8/36; CB Robert Alford, DT Leki Fotu, S James Wiggins, K Matt Prater 7/32; TE Darrell Daniels, CB Marco Wilson, S Jalen Thompson, LS Aaron Brewer, P Andy Lee 6/27; LB Jordan Hicks, LB Chandler Jones, LB Isaiah Simmons, DE Zach Allen, DE Michael Dogbe 4/18; T D.J. Humphries, G Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, T Kelvin Beachum, G Danny Isidora, T Joshua Miles 3/14; RB James Conner 1/5