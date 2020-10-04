The inactive list is in for the Cardinals, and the significance is in the group of players that are active.

Not only are both wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin) playing, but cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) is also active.

Inactives are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, safeties Budda Baker and Chris Banjo, linebacker Devon Kennard and tackles Josh Miles and Josh Jones.

After elevating running back Jonathan Ward and cornerback Jace Whittaker to the roster Saturday, the Cardinals have 55 players. Thus, they had to have seven players inactive to be at 48 for the game with eight being offensive linemen. Both Ward and Whittaker are active.

Center Mason Cole, who had been inactive for the last two games after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, is active today. We will know soon whether he will start or if it will be Lamont Gaillard.

As explained Saturday, it would have been unlikely for Kirkpatrick to clear the NFL’s five-step process for concussion protocol and then be certified by an independent neurological consultant after first appearing on the injury report Thursday with a head injury and was limited in that day’s practice.

Friday, the designation was changed to concussion and Kirkpatrick did not practice.

That day, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “He had a deal yesterday. We've had him checked out and working through that. And so once again, he's one that over the next couple of days, we'll know if he'll be available or not.”

Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com said if Kirkpatrick was diagnosed with a concussion and in the protocol, there wasn’t enough time for him to be cleared for the game. However, Chao also said when teams are in the evaluation period, there are instances where it’s determined that the player did not have a concussion.

That appears to be the case with Kirkpatrick.

Hopkins did not practice this past week, but has only missed two games in his seven NFL seasons. Kirk suffered a groin injury in Week 2 against Washington and was inactive last Sunday against Detroit. He was limited in practice this week. All six of the team’s wide receivers are active for today’s game.

Kennard appeared on the injury report this week with a calf injury and did not practice all week,

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who had been inactive for the last two games after playing four snaps in Week 1, is also active.

Inactive for the Panthers are tackle Russell Okung, quarterback P.J. Walker, cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver, running back Trenton Cannon, linebacker Chris Orr, guard Dennis Daley and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.