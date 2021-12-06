Arizona Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Logs Most WR Snaps Sunday

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Cardinals Snap Counts Sunday: Hopkins No. 1 Among Wide Receivers
    Publish date:

    DeAndre Hopkins' snap-count was lower than usual, but he still had more than any other wide receiver against the Bears.
    Author:

    © Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Cardinals were expected to limit the snaps for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins if he was active for the game.

    Afterward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I think he looked good. Made the huge catch early on the fourth down, which kind of set the tone and he's always a factor. They got to account for him each and every snap that he's out there. And I think that was a good game to not play that many snaps and still be able to have an impact.”

    While Hopkins didn’t play the percentage of snaps he normally does (in the mid-80s to mid-90s), he still played more than other wide receiver.

    Hopkins played 39 snaps (74%), followed by A.J. Green (36/68), Christian Kirk (32/60), Rondale More (23/43) and Antoine Wesley (11/21).

    Meanwhile, the five starting offensive linemen played all 53 snaps, while no defense player participated in all 76. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was one short of 100%, while linebacker Jordan Hicks had two fewer.

    Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

    Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

    OFFENSE (53 snaps, 18 players)

    Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (53/100)

    Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Trace McSorley

    Running backs: James Conner 48/91; Eno Benjamin 4/8

    Did not play: Tavien Feaster. Reserve/injured: Chase Edmonds. Reserve/COVID-19: Jonathan Ward

    Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 39/74; A.J. Green 36/68; Christian Kirk 32/60; Rondale Moore 23/43; Antoine Wesley 11/21

    Inactive: Andy Isabella

    Tight ends: Zach Ertz 41/77; Demetrius Harris 17/32; Darrell Daniels 9/17

    Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams; TE David Wells

    Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Sean Harlow, C Rodney Hudson, RG Max Garcia, RT Kelvin Beachum 53/100; G Josh Jones 4/8; T Joshua Miles 1/2

    Did not play: C Marcus Henry (also did not play on special teams). Inactive: G Justin Pugh. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

    DEFENSE (76 snaps, 23 players)

    Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 62/82; DT Jordan Phillips 39/51; NT Corey Peters 26/34; DT Leki Fotu 18/24; DE Michael Dogbe 17/22; DT Zach Kerr 12/16

    Reserve/injured, designated for return: NT Rashard Lawrence. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

    Linebackers: ILB Isaiah Simmons 75/99; ILB Jordan Hicks 74/97; OLB Chandler Jones 68/89; OLB Markus Golden 53/70; OLB Dennis Gardeck 20/26; OLB Devon Kennard 18/24; OLB Joe Walker 4/5; ILB Zaven Collins 3/4; OLB Victor Dimukeje 1/1

    Did not play: ILB Tahir Whitehead. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo

    Defensive backs: S Jalen Thompson 69/91; CB Marco Wilson 68/89; CB Byron Murphy Jr. (61/80); S Budda Baker 59/78; CB Robert Alford 56/74; S Deionte Thompson 19/25; CB Antonio Hamilton 13/17; S Chris Banjo 1/1

    Reserve/injured: S James Wiggins; S Charles Washington

    SPECIAL TEAMS (27 snaps, 35 players)

    LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 18/75; LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Zaven Collins 17/71; LB Victor Dimukeje, CB Antonio Hamilton 15/62; S Deionte Thompson 14/58; K Matt Prater 13/54; TE Demetrius Harris 12/50; LB Tahir Whitehead 10/42; DT Leki Fotu, DT Zach Kerr, S Jalen Thompson, P Andy Lee, LS Beau Brinkley 8/33; WR/RS Rondale Moore, LB Isaiah Simmons 7/29; T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, T Josh Miles, G Sean Harlow, G Josh Jones, TE Darrell Daniels 6/25; CB Marco Wilson, CB Robert Alford 5/21; RB Eno Benjamin 4/17; DE Zach Allen, LB Jordan Hicks 2/8; RB James Conner, RB Tavien Feaster, WR A.J. Green, WR Christian Kirk, LB Chandler Jones ¼

