Week 3 Inactives for Cardinals-Lions

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cardinals rookie running back Eno Benjamin must be wondering what he has to do to be active for a game.

Benjamin, the team’s seventh-round draft choice, has been on the team’s 53-man roster since the Sept. 5 cutdown, but for each game this season he has seen the team promote a running back from the practice squad to be active on Sunday.

In Weeks 1 and 2, it was D.J. Foster, who played 17 snaps on special teams against the San Francisco 49ers, but only two last week against the Washington Football Team because he suffered a quad injury early in the game.

This week, Benjamin is inactive again after the Cardinals added rookie undrafted running back Jonathan Ward to the roster Saturday and have him active for today’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Also inactive for the Cardinals are wide receiver Christian Kirk and center Mason Cole, who were declared out on Friday, along with quarterback Brett Hundley, tackle Josh Miles and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Kirk did not practice this past week because of a groin injury, and his No. 3 receiver role will be filled by Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. Johnson is making his season debut after spending the first two games on the reserve/COVID-198 list. Isabella is also expected to be the team’s punt returner.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who was added to the injury report Friday with a neck injury and was listed as questionable, is active.

Fotu, who played just four snaps in Week 1, has now been inactive for the last two games.

For the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay will make his season debut after missing the first two games because of a hamstring injury.

Inactive for Detroit are cornerback Desmond Trufant, who was listed as doubtful Friday and declared out Saturday, running back Ty Johnson, safety C.J Moore, guard Logan Stenberg and tight end Hunter Bryant.