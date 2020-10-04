SI.com
My Take: There's a Reason Starters Are Starters

Howard Balzer

We hear all the time when teams sustain injuries about the “next man up,” that an injury is the opportunity for someone to step up and perhaps make people forget the sidelined player.

Sometimes it happens. However, the reality is there are reasons some players are starters and some are backups.

There’s a reason Cardinals safety Budda Baker was in the Pro Bowl last year and recently received a large contract extension.

So, coaches can put on their optimistic faces publicly, which they have to do because no one wants to be called an excuse maker.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday about the impact of Baker not being available, "Obviously he's one of the best safeties in the league, and brings lot of intensity and playmaking to that side of the ball, but it's no excuse. We knew what we had going in. We had to make plays, and we weren't able to make plays and get them off the field on third down."

But they sure would have had a better chance of doing that with him on the field.

After all, when the reality of injuries is noted, those aren’t excuses. Those are explanations, and for the Cardinals Sunday in their 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers, it sure wasn’t a good thing that Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley had to start because of injuries to Baker and Chris Banjo.

Or that Banjo was already an injury replacement for Jalen Thompson, who played two snaps in the season opener. Or that Charles Washington saw more snaps than usual against the Panthers after playing two this season and none all of last season on defense. Or that linebacker Devon Kennard was inactive.

Deionte Thompson wasn’t active for the season opener. Riley wasn’t on the team; he was signed off Pittsburgh’s practice squad a few days after Jalen Thompson’s injury, which landed him on reserve/injured.

He is eligible to return to practice this week and he could potentially be available next week against the Jets. There also obviously is hope Baker will be back.

While some might argue it won’t be that urgent against the 0-4 Jets, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

The Cardinals learned that the last two weeks after visions of a 5-0 start simply disappeared.

